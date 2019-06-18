Create Gifs from Videos through GifCurry on Ubuntu

If you want to extract gif from any video without having a lot of video editing expertise, GifCurry should be your go-to tool. GifCurry is an open source tool that comes with a very simple UI that is rich enough for you to create gifs. This tool is Haskell-based and lets you edit your videos by cropping and trimming them, adding texts with various fonts and colors, and also share them on giphy and Imgur.

In this article, we will explain how you can install GifCurry through the snap store or by using the GifCurry AppImage. We will also explain how you can extract a gif file from a video residing on your system.

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system.

Install GifCurry Dependencies

Before you start with the GifCurry installation, your system needs to have a few dependencies so that you can play and edit all types of videos smoothly. Hers are the dependencies that you need to install and the Terminal commands that you can use to install them:

Note: Please run the apt-get update command first so that you can get the latest version of these dependencies from the Internet.

FFmpeg

$ sudo apt-get install ffmpeg

ImageMagick

$ sudo apt-get install imagemagick

GTK+

$ sudo apt-get install gtk+3.0

GStreamer

$ sudo apt-get install libgstreamer1.0-0 gstreamer1.0-plugins-base gstreamer1.0-plugins-good gstreamer1.0-plugins-bad gstreamer1.0-plugins-ugly gstreamer1.0-libav gstreamer1.0-doc gstreamer1.0-tools gstreamer1.0-x gstreamer1.0-alsa gstreamer1.0-gl gstreamer1.0-gtk3 gstreamer1.0-qt5 gstreamer1.0-pulseaudio

You are now ready to install the GifCurry application on your Ubuntu.

Install GifCurry

You can install GifCurry via the Snap store through the Ubuntu command line. Open your Ubuntu Terminal either through the Application Launcher search or by using the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut. Enter the following command in order to refresh the list of available packages:

$ sudo apt-get update

Since the Snap daemon comes by default in the latest versions of Ubuntu, we do not need to install it. If you are using an older version, you can use the following command to install the daemon:

$ sudo apt-get install snapd

Now type in the following command in order to install GifCurry to your Ubuntu:

$ sudo snap install gifcurry

The process might take some time depending on your Internet speed, as it is a slightly larger package. The similar output as I got will indicate the completion of the installation and will also print the GifCurry version installed on your system.

If you ever want to remove GifCurry installed through this method, you can use the following command through the Terminal:

$ sudo snap remove gifcurry

Important: This method of installing GifCurry works on most systems but some, like mine, give you an error when you launch GifCurry. This is what the error states: “FFmpeg is missing decoders. Cannot make gifs for some videos.” In that case, remove GifCurry installed through snap and then reinstall it using the AppImage using the following commands: $ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/lettier/gifcurry/master/packaging/linux/app-image/gifcurry-app-image-install.sh and then, $ chmod 755 gifcurry-app-image-install.sh $ sudo ./gifcurry-app-image-install.sh

Using GifCurry to Create gifs

You can launch GifCurry from the Application Launcher Search as follows, or directly open it from the Applications listing:

If you have installed GifCurry through the Snap daemon, you can launch it through the command line through the following command:

$ gifcurry

The following message will display when you try opening the application:

Click Open and GifCurry application will open in this view:

Browse to the video file from which you want to extract a gif and then click the Open button.

Now you can play with the video by changing its, file size, crop it, add text to it and save it as a gif.

Here is how my gif looks like. Now, you can easily extract any chunk from your videos, create a gif, and share it on the Internet.