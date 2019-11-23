Disable Notifications on Debian 10 Lock Screen

Lock screen notifications enables you to see and dismiss all system notifications right from the lock screen without needing to unlock your system. It notifies by displaying the pop-up messages on the top of the screen. Some users find it convenient as it notifies them at first glance without unlocking their system. But doing so can put your system privacy and security at risk as anyone having access to your system can see it. If you think your lock screen might contain some sensitive information, you should consider disabling it. That is why in this article, we are going to explain how to disable notifications on a Debian lock screen. To achieve this, we will use two different ways. However, you can use any one of them.

We will use Debian 10 for describing the procedure mentioned in this article.

Disable Lock Screen notifications using system settings

Go to the Activities tab in the top right corner of your Debian desktop. In the search bar, type settings. When the search result appears, click on the settings icon as shown in the below screenshot.

Now the Settings window will appear. On the left pane, click on the Notifications tab.

You will see the following screen. Turn the toggle in front Lock Screen Notifications to off.

Disable Lock Screen notifications using Dconf Editor

Go to the Activities tab in the top right corner of your Debian desktop. Then open the Software Center by clicking on its icon as shown in the below screenshot. You can also find it by typing software center keyword in the search bar.

The following window will appear. In the search bar, type dconf. When its icon appears, click on it.

Then click on the Install button to install the Dconf Editor.

Then it will prompt for authentication. Enter the administrator password and click on Authenticate.

Once the installation is completed, click on the Launch button to open the Dconf Editor.

When the Dconf Editor opens, navigate to the following menu:

Org /gnome/desktop/notifications/

Then turn the toggle in front of show-in-lock-screen to off position.

After following any one of the above ways, you will notice no more notifications on your lock screen. However, if in future, you want to re-enable them, you can follow the same method and turning the toggles to on positions.