How to Change the Keyboard Layout in Ubuntu Desktop

Many Ubuntu users like to use their native language as the primary input language while operating their system. The Ubuntu Settings utility allows you to add your native language, or any other available language for that matter, as the keyboard input source. This Input Source language can be configured to be used as your default keyboard layout. This layout indicates that everything that you enter from your keyboard will be perceived by your Ubuntu system on the basis of the selected layout of your keyboard.

This article describes how you can change your keyboard’s layout to match with your preferred input language.

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system.

Add Keyboard Layout language as Input Resource

If you prefer using the GUI for performing simple administrative tasks, you can make of the graphical Settings utility.

You can access the Settings either through the system Dash or by accessing it as follows:

Click on the downward arrow located at the top-right corner of your Ubuntu desktop and then click the settings icon from the following view:

Alternatively, you can enter ‘settings’ in the Dash search to open the Settings directly.

The Settings utility opens in the Wi-Fi tab by default. You need to click on the Region & Language tab in order to configure the keyboard layout.

This is how the Region & Language view looks like:

You can add another language for your keyboard layout by clicking the plus sign under Input Sources.

Browse to the language you want to add as an input source and select it.

This will enable the Add button. Click the Add button after which your selected language will be added as an Input Source or a new keyboard layout language.

You can set the default input language by using the up and down arrows located under your list of Input Sources. The language at the top of the list will be used as the default keyboard language.

Please close the Settings utility.

Switch between Keyboard Layouts

After adding an Input Source, you will notice a Keyboard language selection icon on your Gnome top panel. You can expand it and select the default language to be used for the keyboard layout.

You can also click the Show Keyboard Layout button to get an idea about what input your system will take from the keyboard through different keys.

Alternatively, you can also use the keyboard shortcut Super(windows)+Space key to switch between Keyboard Layout languages.

Your Ubuntu system will now consider the selected language as the new keyboard layout language from now on.

After reading this article, you are well equipped to choose your favorite input language and use it for the default Keyboard layout.