How to Download YouTube Videos to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

There are unlimited videos available on the Internet on numerous video hosting websites but sometimes we need to download some videos for offline use. So what might be some reasons that we want to have a video saved on our hard drive rather than viewing it online?

The most common reason to save a video is that you can watch it as many times as you want without worrying about Internet bandwidth. We all know how a high definition video affects our bandwidth; so why not download it once and pull some burden off of our Internet.

Suppose, you really like to watch a particular video time and again. One day you log in and see that the original poster has brought the video down from YouTube. So wasn’t downloading this video a good option after all?

Moreover, while traveling-say through the train or the airplane, the Internet might not always be available. The best way is to download the videos and watch them at any place in the world.

In this article, we are providing you with three tools that you can use to download videos not only from YouTube but numerous other supported websites. Here is the list of tools that you can use either through the graphical user interface or the command line to download videos to your system:

The 4K Video Downloader-UI based tool

The ClipGrab application-UI based tool

The youtube-dl utility-command line tool

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system.

Method 1: Through 4K Video Downloader Application (UI)

The 4k Video Downloader Application is a graphical tool for downloading videos and audio from hosting sites such as YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Dailymotion, Metacafe and even Instagram for creating a photo backup. It provides a wide range of shareware as a free and cross-platform solution for Linux, Windows and Mac. It was developed by Open Media LLC and helps you download videos, create and publish slideshows and also extract audio from video files. The name 4k comes from the video resolution as it lets you download videos in the best quality.

Installation

In order to install 4K Video Downloader, you first need to download its .deb package from the official 4kdownload website.

Open the following link through any of the available web browsers.

https://www.4kdownload.com/download

Then, scroll down to the following list and click the Download button against Ubuntu 64-bit operating system.

The following dialog will open, through which you can save the .deb file to your system by clicking the Save File button.

By default, all the downloaded files are save in your Ubuntu’s Downloads folder.

Open the Downloads folder, right-click on the 4k Video Downloader .deb package and select Open With Software Install from the menu. This will open the installer for 4k Video Downloader as follows:

Click on the Install button in order to begin the installation procedure. When you do so, the following Authentication dialog will appear:

Please note that only an authorized user can install/uninstall software on Ubuntu. Provide the password for root user and then click the Authenticate button; the installation procedure will begin after that.

Upon successful installation, you will see the following window:

This shows the version number of the installed software. In case you want to remove the software right after installation for whatever reason, you can do so through this window.

Please close the installer after you are done with the installation.

Downloading Videos

So how do we download a YouTube video through 4k Video Downloader. You can launch this software through the system Dash by searching for a relevant keyword as follows or by accessing it directly from the Applications list.

When you first launch this application, it will display an End-User License Agreement as follows:

Please read and then accept the agreement by clicking the Accept button; the application will display as follows:

Open YouTube and copy the URL of the video you wish to download, to the clipboard. Now paste the copied link to the 4k Video Downloader application by clicking the Paste Link button that you can see in the above image.

Once you do so, the following window will appear; displaying a list of download options such as the download video quality, its format, and the download folder.

Please specify your download options and then click the Download button. The YouTube video will be downloaded and the following view will appear:

You can Play the video directly through the above window or by accessing it from the download folder which is, by default, the current user’s Downloads folder.

Uninstall

Uninstalling or removing 4k Video Downloader from your system is fairly simple. All you need to do it open the Ubuntu Software from the Ubuntu Activities bar and click on the Installed tab. Now scroll down and look up for 4kvideodownloader from the list and click the Remove button against it.

The following dialog will appear asking if you are sure about removing the application from your system:

Click the Remove button after which an authentication dialog will appear, asking you for an authorized user’s password. Once you enter the password and click the Authenticate button, the software will be removed from your system.

Alternatively, you can run the following command as sudo in order to remove 4k Video Downloader:

$ sudo apt-get remove 4kvideodownloader

Method 2: Through the ClipGrab Application(UI)

ClipGrab is a cross-platform and free video downloading software for websites such as YouTube, DailyMotion, Metacafe, CollegeHumor and Vimeo. You can also use it to convert downloaded file format types and extract mp3, ogg, wmv, and mpeg4 from the downloaded videos.

You will be amazed to know that the heuristic technique provided through ClipGrab can also let you download videos from websites that are even officially not supported on it. The software also lets you download videos in many quality variations such as high, standard and low definition depending on your Internet, storage and personal needs. The software is proven and praised for its look, feel and performance. It also has a built-in feature for an integrated search for YouTube videos.

All you need to do is install the software, copy a YouTube link and paste it to ClipGrab, click the Grab the clip! button and enjoy the download.

Installation

We will be using the Ubuntu command line, the Terminal, in order to install the ClipGrab utility to our systems. First, please open the Terminal either through the system Dash or the Ctrl+Alt +T shortcut.

Enter the following command in order to add the clipgrab-team PPA software repository to your Ubuntu:

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:clipgrab-team/ppa

Next, update your system’s repository index with that of the Internet repositories through the following command:

$ sudo apt-get update

Now is the time to install ClipGrab through the PPA repository that you just added. Please enter the following command as sudo as only authorized users can add/remove software on Ubuntu:

$ sudo apt-get install clipgrab

The system will prompt you with a Y/n option in order to confirm the installation; please enter y and then hit enter to continue with the installation procedure.

The ClipGrab utility will now be installed to your system.

Downloading Videos

So how do we download a YouTube video through the ClipGrab utility? You can launch this software through the system Dash by searching for a relevant keyword as follows or by accessing it directly from the Applications list.

Open YouTube and copy the URL of the video you wish to download, to the clipboard. Move to the Downloads tab of ClipGrab and paste the copied link as follows:

The information regarding the video will appear in the window. You can also customize other download settings such as the video quality and the format of the video.

Click the “Grab this clip!” button to start the download procedure. The software downloads the videos to the current user’s Downloads folder by default. You can access the downloaded file directly through ClipGrab by clicking on the “Open the target folder of the selected download” button.

Removal

In case you want to remove the ClipGrab utility from your system, please enter the following command as sudo in your Ubuntu Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get remove clipgrab

The system will prompt you with a Y/n option in order to confirm the uninstallation; please enter y and then hit enter to continue with the uninstall procedure.

The ClipGrab utility will now be removed from your system.

It is a good practice to remove unused repositories from your system. Enter the following command in order to remove the clipgrab-team repository:

$ sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:clipgrab-team/ppa

Method 3: Through the youtube-dl utility(command line)

youtube-dl is an open-source, free and cross-platform, command line utility for downloading videos to your system from various video hosting websites. You can download videos from more than a thousand websites, including YouTube of course. Here is a list of the websites that the youtube-dl utility supports:

https://rg3.github.io/youtube-dl/supportedsites.html

This program requires the Python interpreter (2.6, 2.7, or 3.2+) and the developers provide executables for Windows, and Mac OS X as well. Since it is an open-source application, you can freely modify and redistribute it in the public domain.

For Linux, simply install the software and use the help command in order to explore the options. Here, we are describing how to simply download a video by providing a YouTube URL.

Installation

It is pretty easy to install the youtube-dl utility to your Ubuntu system. Open the Terminal either through the Dash or the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut and enter the following command as sudo:

$ sudo apt-get install youtube-dl

You may be required to enter the password for sudo as only an authorized user can add/remove software from Ubuntu.

The system will also prompt you with a Y/n option in order to confirm the installation; please enter y and then hit enter to continue with the installation procedure.

The youtube-dl utility will now be installed to your system.

Downloading Videos

Although it is a CLI, the youtube-dl utility provides a lot of customization options for downloading YouTube videos. You can use the following help command in order to see what you wish to do:

$ youtube-dl --help

The simplest and the most basic way to download a video is through the following command syntax:

$ youtube-dl [youtube-link]

The youtube-del utility will save the downloaded video to the current user’s home folder by default.

If you get the following error messages while downloading the video, that means you need to update your version of youtube-dl:

Open the following URL that will help you with exactly what you need to update in order to successfully run the download procedure.

https://github.com/rg3/youtube-dl/blob/master/README.md#how-do-i-update-youtube-dl

Removal

Just like the installation, the removal of the youtube-dl utility is also very simple. Please enter the following command as sudo if you want to uninstall this utility:

$ sudo apt-get remove youtube-dl

The system will prompt you with a Y/n option in order to confirm the uninstallation; please enter y and then hit enter to continue with the uninstall procedure.

The youtube-dl utility will now be removed from your system.

Conclusion

So these were three tools that you can use to download YouTube videos easily to your Ubuntu system. To make the process really smooth for you, we have described not only their use but also the installation and uninstallation procedures. Now you are equipped with a new skill that you can use both through the command line or the graphical interface. There are many other alternatives to the tools that we have explained but we have selected the best for you to save your research time. Enjoy downloading!