How to Install Audacious Media Player on Debian 10

Audacious is a free advanced audio player for Linux and many other UNIX-compatible systems. It focuses on low resource usage, high audio quality, and support for a wide range of audio formats. It was originally based on Beep Media Player, which was in turn based on XMMS.

In this article, we will describe two ways to install/uninstall Audacious on your Debian.

Through the UI using Debian Software Manager

Through the Debian Command-Line, the Terminal

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Debian 10 Buster system.

Install Audacious through Debian Software Manager

For a person who does not want to open the Command Line much, installing a software present in the official Debian repository through the UI is very simple.

On your Debian desktop Activities toolbar/dock, click the Debian Software icon.

Click the search icon in the Software Manager and enter Audacious in the search bar. The search results will list the relevant entries as follows:

The Audacious entry listed here is the one maintained by the Debian Stable Main repository. Click on this search entry to open the following view:

Click the Install button to begin the installation process. The following authentication dialog will appear for you to provide your authentication details as only an authorized user can install software on Debian.

Enter your password and click the Authenticate button. After that, the installation process will begin, displaying a progress bar as follows:

Audacious will then be installed on your system and you will get the following message after a successful installation:

Through the above dialog, you can choose to directly launch Audacious and even Remove it immediately for whatever reason.

Launch Audacious

You can access Audacious from the Debian application launcher bar as follows, or directly access it from the applications listing:

You can verify which version is installed on your system. Click on the File menu in the Audacious UI and then select About from the menu.

The above image shows that Audacious 3.10.1 is currently installed on my Debian.

Remove Audacious

If you want to remove Audacious that was installed using the above method, you can remove it from your system as follows:

Open the Debian Software Manager and search for Audacious. You will see the “Installed” status in the search entry. Click this entry and then click Remove from the following view:

The system will prompt you with an Authentication dialog. The software will be removed when you provide the password for sudo user and click Authenticate on the dialog.

Install Audacious Using the Command Line

First, please open the Terminal through the Application Launcher Search bar as follows:

The Application Launcher can be accessed through the Super/Windows key.

The next step is to update your system’s repository index through the following command:

$ sudo apt-get update

This helps you in installing the latest available version of a software from the Internet.

Please note that only an authorized user can add, remove and configure software on Debian.

Next, run the following command to install Audacious:

$ sudo apt-get install audacious

The system might prompt you with a y/n option to continue installation. Please enter Y if you want to continue with the installation. The process might take some time, depending on your Internet speed, after which Audacious will be installed on your system.

Through the following command, you can check the version number of your installed package and also ensure that the software is indeed installed on your system.

$ audacious --version

Remove Audacious

You can use the following command in your Terminal in order to uninstall Audacious from your system:

$ sudo apt-get remove audacious

Enter y on the y/n prompt and the software will be completely removed from your system.

Launch Audacious

You can launch Audacious through the Debian UI, or by entering the following command in the Terminal:

$ audacious

So, this was not one but two ways to install Audacious on your Debian. Enjoy the music!