How to install Dropbox through flatpak on CentOS 8.0

Dropbox is a widely used software to share files in a cloud-based environment and to use it as backup storage for your files. Dropbox offers 2GB free storage to its users. Its important features include synchronization of files, client software, and personal cloud storage. When we talk about Flatpak, it is a software utility that is used in Linux distribution to manage packages.

In this article, you will learn how you can install Dropbox through flatpak on your CentOS 8.0.

Installing Dropbox using flatpak

The following steps are involved while installing software through flatpak on CentOS 8.0.

Open the terminal application to click on the ‘Activities’ that is located on the top left corner of the CentOS 8.0 desktop. Type ‘su’ command on the terminal to log in as the root user.

Install dnf package manager

Once you have logged in as a root user. So, you will install a dnf package manager. If it is not installed on your CentOS 8.0 then using the Yum package manager install it. To install dnf package manager, you need to run the below-mentioned command on your terminal:

$yum install dnf

You will press ‘y’ to confirm the installation process and hit the ‘Enter’ key from the keyboard.

As you can see the output, DNF has been installed on your CentOS 8.0.

Flatpak installation

Using the dnf command you can install flatpak on your system. To install the flatpak on your system you will run the below-mentioned command on your terminal window:

$dnf -y install flatpack

In the above-mentioned command, the ‘-y’ option represents that no confirmation prompt will appear to confirm from the user about the installation. It will directly complete the installation process without any interruption.

You can also see the flatpack version on your terminal window. For this purpose, you will use the following mentioned command:

$flatpack –version

Enable flathub repository

You will enable the repository of Flathub on your CentOS 8.0 using the terminal. Write the following command on your terminal window to enable Flathub repository:

$flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

The required repository has been enabled on your system. Now, you will show the list of flatpak enabled repositories on your terminal. Run the below-mentioned command to see the Flathub enabled repository:

$ flatpak remote-list --show-details

You can see on the output screen; the repository has been added to your system in the flatpak list.

Dropbox installation

You can install Dropbox on CentOS 8.0 using the flatpak package. Search the dropbox on the flatpak package list. For this purpose, execute the below-mentioned command on the terminal:

$flatpak search dropbox

The dropbox client would be displayed on the flatpak list.

Now, you will install the dropbox client package on your CentOS 8.0. You will type the following command to install dropbox on your terminal :

$ flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

A confirmation prompt will appear on the terminal that will ask to continue the installation or not. You will press ‘y’ and hit ‘Enter’ key from the keyboard to further proceed with the installation.

Again, a prompt will display on the terminal that will ask about the flatpak permission. You will press ‘y’ and then hit ‘Enter’ key. After that, dropbox will install on your CentOS 8.0.

Once the installation of the dropbox is finished, you will open it on your desktop. For this task, you will click on the ‘Activities’ option that is present on the left corner of your desktop in CentOS 8.0. A search bar would be displayed on your desktop. You will write ‘dropbox’ in the search bar and will hit the ‘Enter’ key.

A Dropbox application icon will be displayed on your desktop. If you have already registered then you will just go to Sign in option on the dropbox and can share files on the cloud. If not, then you will create an account and then can use dropbox features.

Conclusion

We know that dropbox is an important application is used to store data and file sharing. In this article, we have learned how to install dropbox through flatpak package. We also executed various commands related to the flatpak package. I hope this tutorial would be useful for you in the future. Moreover, you can install any software using flatpak package. If you have any problem related to this article, then please let us know through comment.