How to remove Trash can Icon from your Ubuntu 18.04 desktop

The Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system comes with a Trashcan icon on the Desktop, by default. If you want to remove this icon from the Desktop or want to add it in case you can’t find it, the easiest way to do so is through the Dconf Editor tool. This article explains how you can install Dconf Editor to your Ubuntu system and how you can utilize it to add/remove the Trash icon to or from your Ubuntu Gnome Desktop.

Here is how your Ubuntu Desktop looks like by default:

Open the Ubuntu Software manager from the Activities bar located on the left side of your Ubuntu Desktop. Once the said utility is open, click the search icon and try to look up for Dconf Editor by entering relevant keywords in the search bar.

You will be able to see the Dconf Editor listed in the search results as follows:

Click on the Dconf Editor entry that will open the following window:

Click the Install button; the following authentication dialog will be displayed:

You will need to provide the password for a privileged user as only an authorized user can add/remove and configure software on Ubuntu.

When you enter the password and click the Authenticate button, the installation process will begin. At the end of which, you will be able to see the following window.

You can launch the Dconf Editor directly through this window or you can search for it through the system Dash. When the application opens, it will display the following message:

That means that you need to be very careful while performing system configurations as it might mess up with sensitive settings and break down your system. After clicking the “I’ll be careful” button, locate to /org/gnome/nautilus/desktop/ through which you can configure many desktop settings.

In the configurable settings, you will also be able to see the “trash-icon-visible” button. By default, this button is turned on, meaning that the icon will be displayed on your system.

You can switch it off in case you do not want the Trashcan icon displayed on your system, as follows:

When you do so, the Trash icon will disappear from your Ubuntu Desktop right-then.

Through this simple trick, you can customize your Ubuntu Desktop to display or not display the Trash icon. Although the Dconf Editor is a very handy tool if you wish you can remove it through the Ubuntu software by locating it under the Installed tab.