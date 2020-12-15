How to Tweet Directly from Debian GNOME Desktop using Tweet Tray

Tweet Tray is a desktop utility that allows you to tweet directly from your desktop without the need of opening a web browser. It is great utility for users who really need to tweet but without any further distractions such as viewing other people’s tweets, notifications, and other social network features.

In this article, we will explain how to install and use the Tweet tray utility to tweet directly from the Debian desktop. We will explain the installation of Tweet Tray via both command-line and GUI.

Note that we have explained the commands and procedure mentioned in this article on a Debian 10 system.

Install Tweet Tray via command-line

For users who prefer to use the command line for installation, here is the procedure:

Open the command-line Terminal by hitting the super key on your keyboard and searching for the Terminal application by typing its keyword in the search bar. When the Terminal icon appears, click on it to open.

Now in the Terminal, run this command to download the Tweet Tray application using the wget command.

$ wget https://github.com/jonathontoon/tweet-tray/releases/download/v1.1.3/tweet-tray-1.1.3.deb

Once downloaded, run this command to install the Tweet Tray utility.

$ sudo dpkg -i tweet-tray-1.1.3.deb

You may encounter some dependency errors while running the above command. If this is the case, then run this command to force install those dependencies.

$ sudo apt install -f

The system might ask for confirmation by providing you with Y/n option. Hit Y and then Enter to continue, after which all the dependencies will be installed on your system and you will be able to use Tweet Tray.

Install Tweet Tray via GUI

To install Tweet Tray via GUI, here is the procedure:

First, open the following link to download the .deb package of Tweet Tray.

https://github.com/jonathontoon/tweet-tray/releases/tag/v1.1.3

Then select the “tweet-tray.1.1.3.deb” package from the list as shown in the following screenshot.

The following dialog box will appear for you to save or open the package directly. Select the Save File option and then click OK.

The downloaded package will be saved to your ~/Downloads directory by default.

Now open the ~/Downloads directory and locate the Tweet Tray downloaded package. Then right-click the Tweet Tray .deb package and select Open With Software Install option.

The Tweet tray package will be opened in the Software Manager window allowing you to install it from there. Click the Install button in order to start the installation.

As you click the Install button, the following Authentication dialog will appear. Enter the required password and click the Authenticate button.

Now the installation procedure will be started displaying the progress bar as shown in the following screenshot.

Once the installation is completed, you will see the following screen. In case, you want to remove Tweet Tray for any reason, you can do so by clicking the Remove button.

Launch and Use Tweet Tray

To launch Tweet Tray utility, hit the super key on your keyboard and type the relevant keywords in the search bar as follows. When the icon appears, click on it to launch.

Alternatively, you can also launch the Tweet Tray in your system from the command line. To do so, run this command in your Terminal:

$ tweet-tray

When launched, the following screen will appear on your desktop. Click the Log In With Twitter button.

Now enter the user name and password for your Twitter account to grant access to Tweet Tray.

After that, a 7 digit authorization PIN will appear on your screen. Enter this PIN on the Tweet Tray utility installed on your system as shown in the following screenshot.

Once done, click on the Authorize my Account button.

Now you are able to post tweets from your system’s local application. To post a tweet, compose it and attach any image if you want, using the image button at the bottom of the utility. After composing the tweet, click the Tweet button to post the tweet to your online twitter account.

Once done, you will be notified that your Tweet has posted successfully.

Moreover, If you click the Settings icon at the top right of the Tweet Tray screen, you will see the following display. Here you can configure various settings such as enable night mode on your Tweet Tray desktop application, launch the application on system startup, log out and quit.

That is all there is to it! This is how simply you can install and use Tweet Tray to tweet directly from your Debian desktop without the need of opening the browser.