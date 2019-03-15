How to Tweet Directly From your Ubuntu Desktop Using Tweet Tray

So how many times has it happened that you opened your Twitter application for the sole purpose of composing a new tweet but got distracted by other people’s tweets, notifications, and other features of this social network? If you, like me, want an application that lets you tweet directly from your Ubuntu desktop while avoiding to look left and right on Twitter, Tweet Tray is my recommended application for you.

In this article, we will explain how to install Tweet Tray on your Ubuntu, and use it to post a tweet on your Twitter account.

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system.

What is Tweet Tray?

Tweet Tray is a small application which allows you to tweet from your desktop taskbar or menu bar, without any further distractions. The core technology used consists of Electron, React + Redux and Styled Components. All trans-piled from ES6 Javascript.

Install Tweet Tray on Ubuntu

In this section, we will explain how to install Tweet Tray using the .deb package available on the following link:

https://github.com/jonathontoon/tweet-tray/releases/tag/v1.1.3

Open the above link and try to locate the Tweet Tray .deb package from the Assets list on the page:

Click on the .deb link to save the file on your system. The following dialog should open asking you if you want to directly open the file or save it.

We recommend saving the file by selecting the Save File option and then clicking OK.

We are saving the file to our Downloads folder.

Once the download is complete, its time to install the software through the .deb file.

Open the location where you saved the file.

Now either double-click the file or right-click and then select Open with Software Install. This will open the package in Ubuntu Software Manager for you:

Click the Install button in order to begin the installation procedure. Please note that only an authorized user can install, remove, and configure software on Ubuntu. The following dialog will appear for you to provide authentication:

Enter your password and click the Authenticate button. After that, the installation process will begin, displaying a progress bar as follows.

Tweet Tray will then be installed to your system and you will get the following message after a successful installation:

Close the above dialog. You can choose to directly Remove the software immediately through this dialog for whatever the reason might be.

Launch and Use Tweet Tray

Now that you have successfully installed Tweet Tray through the .deb package, it’s time to launch and use the tool. You can launch Tweet Tray from the Ubuntu application launcher bar as follows:

Or, directly from the Applications listing.

As soon as you click on the application icon, a feather icon will appear in your top bar.

You can use this icon in order to compose a Tweet or Quit the Tweet Tray.

In order to Tweet from directly from your desktop, click the Compose Tweet option. The following view will open:

On this view, click the Log In with Twitter button. You need to log in to your Twitter account and authorize Tweet tray to use your login details.

Provide your ID and password on this view and click the Sign In button. Once you do so, it means you have granted access to Tweet Tray. The following view will appear:

You will see an automatically generated PIN. This will help you in authorizing your account to use Tweet Tray. Enter this number in your local system’s Tweet Tray utility, as shown above, and then click the Authorize my Account button.

You are now ready to send tweets directly from your system to your online Twitter account. Type a new Tweet and/or attach an image through the image button through the following view that you can get by clicking the feather icon in your top bar.

Click the Tweet button and your tweet will be posted on your online Twitter account. You will get the following notification when your tweet is successfully posted. You can click this notification to open the Tweet in your browser.

So this was the simplest and workable solution for tweeting directly from your Ubuntu desktop!