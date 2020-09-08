How to Verify if OpenVPN Protocol is Installed on Linux Mint 20

VPN or Virtual Private Network is defined as an encrypted path between a device and a network over the Internet. VPNs ensure the security of the transmitted data by offering encrypted channels for data flow. In this way, the communication between two participating entities remains secure. Moreover, it also prevents any intruder from eavesdropping the traffic flowing from one end to another. VPN software is available for all the operating systems, therefore, you can conveniently install and use them.

To manage these VPNs, there is a dedicated protocol known as OpenVPN. It acts as an interface between the VPN server and the client. If you have this protocol installed on your operating system, then you can easily install any VPN software of your choice on it.

In this article, we will be explaining to you the method of checking if OpenVPN is installed on Linux Mint 20 or not which is also a pre-requisite for installing any VPN software on it.

Verify whether OpenVPN Protocol is Installed on Linux Mint 20

For verifying if the OpenVPN protocol is installed on Linux Mint 20 or not, you will need to perform the following steps:

First of all, you will need to launch the Linux Mint 20 terminal. For doing that, just click on the terminal icon located on your taskbar. As soon as you will click on this icon, a new terminal window will appear on your screen as shown in the image below:

It is advisable to update and upgrade your system before checking if OpenVPN is installed on Linux Mint 20 or not because some corrupt or outdated packages might cause a hindrance in displaying all the installed protocols. For updating your Linux Mint 20, type the following command in your terminal and then press the Enter key:

sudo apt-get update

This command is shown in the following image:

As soon as this command will execute successfully, you will be able to see the output shown in the image below on your terminal window:

Now you need to upgrade your Linux Mint 20. This can be done by typing in a simple command which is shown below in your terminal and then pressing the Enter key:

sudo apt-get upgrade

This command will take a sufficient amount of time to execute depending upon your Internet speed and the number of packages that are to be upgraded. This command is shown in the following image:

During the execution of this command, you will be prompted to provide your consent to show whether you want to carry on with its execution or not. Just press “Y” and then press the Enter key for confirming your choice as highlighted in the image shown below:

As soon as this command will complete its execution, you will be able to see the output shown in the following image on your terminal window:

Now finally, it is the time to check if OpenVPN protocol is installed on your system or not. For checking that, simply type the following command in your terminal and then press the Enter key:

sudo apt-get install openvpn

This command is also shown in the image below:

If OpenVPN protocol is not installed by default on your system, then running this command will install this protocol. However, if it has already been installed on your system, then the output of this command will explicitly state it as highlighted in the following image:

Conclusion

In this way, you will be able to find if the OpenVPN protocol is installed on your Linux Mint 20 or not, and hence you will be able to proceed with the installation of any of your desired VPN software for protecting your system.