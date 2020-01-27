How to Install Battle for Wesnoth Open-Source Strategy Game on Debian 10

The Battle for Wesnoth is an open-source, turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme. It features both single-player and online/hotseat multiplayer combat.

The official Battle for Wesnoth website lists 1.14 as the latest release. If you want to get that version, instead of version 1.12 available on the official Debian repository, please follow the steps described in this article.

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Debian 10 system.

Battle for Wesnoth Installation

Open your Debian command line, the Terminal, through the Application Launcher Search as follows:

In this article, we will use the Flatpak utility to install the game from the Flathub repository.

In order to install the latest available version of a software from the Internet repositories, your local repository index needs to be in line with them. Run the following command as sudo in order to update your local repository index:

$ sudo apt-get update

Please note that only an authorized user can add, remove and configure software on Debian.

Then, enter the following command in order to install Flatpak if it is already not installed on your system:

$ sudo apt-get install flatpak

The system will prompt you with a Y/n to confirm the beginning of the installation procedure. Enter Y and then hit Enter. The installation process will begin and might take some time depending on your Internet speed. Flatpak will then be installed on your system.

The next step is to add the Flathub repository that contains the latest Battle for Wesnoth package through the following command:

$ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

The Flathub repository is now added to your system.

Finally, enter the following command in order to install the latest version of the game:

$ flatpak install flathub org.wesnoth.Wesnoth

Enter Y to start the installation procedure. The Battle for Wesnoth package is pretty large in size and might take a little long depending on your Internet speed. Please be a little patient and the game will be installed on your system.

Note: If you already have Battle for Wesnoth installed on your system and want to fetch the latest version from the Internet, please run the following command:

$ flatpak update org.wesnoth.Wesnoth

Launch Battle for Wesnoth

If you want to run the game using the command line, you can enter the following command in the Terminal:

$ flatpak run org.wesnoth.Wesnoth

Or else, use the Application Launcher search as follows in order to look up, and then launch the game:

This is how the game would look like:

The version number is listed at the bottom left corner of the screen. You can see that we have been able to download and run the latest version through Flathub.

Remove

If you ever want to remove the Battle for Wesnoth package installed through Flatpak, you can use the following command:

$ flatpak remove org.wesnoth.Wesnoth

You can then uninstall Flatpak, if you need to, through the following command:

$ sudo apt-get remove flatpak

You are now one step ahead of the users who would install the game through the official Debian repositories. Enjoy the game!