Install the latest Battle of Wesnoth version through Flathub on Ubuntu

The Battle for Wesnoth is an open source, a turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme. It features both single player and online/hotseat multiplayer combat.

The official Battle Of Wesnoth website lists 1.4.7 as the latest release for Linux. If you want to get that version, instead of version 1.12 available on the official Ubuntu repository, please follow the steps described in this article.

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system.

Battle of Wesnoth Installation

Open your Ubuntu command line, the Terminal, either through the Application Launcher Search or the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut. In this article, we will use the Flatpak utility to install the game from the Flathub repository.

Please enter the following command in order to install Flatpak if it is already not installed on your system:

$ sudo apt-get install flatpak

The system will ask you for the password of sudo as only authorized user can install, remove and configure software on Ubuntu. The system will prompt you with a Y/n to confirm the beginning of the installation procedure. Enter Y and then hit Enter. The installation process will begin and might take some time depending on your Internet speed. Flatpak will then be installed on your system.

The next step is to add the Flathub repository that contains the latest Battle of Wesnoth package through the following command:

$ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

The following dialog might appear, asking you to provide authentication details for sudo:

Please provide the password and the Flathub repository will be added to your system.

Finally, enter the following command in order to install the latest version of the game:

$ flatpak install flathub org.wesnoth.Wesnoth

Enter Y to start the installation procedure. The Battle of Wesnoth package is pretty large in size and might take a little long depending on your Internet speed. Please be a little patient and the game will be installed on your system.

Note: If you already have Battle of Wesnoth installed on your system and want to fetch the latest version from the Internet, please run the following command:

$ flatpak update org.wesnoth.Wesnoth

Launch Battle of Wesnoth

If you want to run the game using the command line, you can enter the following command in the Terminal:

$ flatpak run org.wesnoth.Wesnoth

Or else, use the Application Launcher search as follows in order to look up for and then launch the game:

This is how the game would look like:

The version number is listed at the bottom left corner of the screen. You can see that we have been able to download and run the latest version through Flathub.

Remove Battle of Wesnoth

If you ever want to remove the Battle of Wesnoth package installed through Flatpak, you can use the following command:

$ flatpak remove org.wesnoth.Wesnoth

You can then uninstall Flatpak, if you need to, through the following command:

$ sudo apt-get remove flatpak

You are now one step ahead of the users who would install the Battle of Wesnoth through the official Ubuntu repositories. Enjoy the game!