Listen to Online Radio on Ubuntu through Cantata

There are many ways through which you can listen to online radio through Ubuntu. However, if you are looking for a stable application that gives you dedicated access to a large number of radio stations, we recommend using Cantata. It is a free graphical MPD client for Linux, macOS, Windows, and Haiku.

In this article, we will explain how you can install Cantata to your Ubuntu through the official Ubuntu repositories, and also through the PPA(for latest version). We will also explain how you can set up and use Cantata to listen to online radio stations.

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system.

Install Cantata from Official Ubuntu Repositories

Cantata is available through the official Ubuntu repositories and can be easily installed through the command line using the apt-get command.

Open your Terminal application either through the system Application Launcher Search or through the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut.

The next step is to update your system’s repository index through the following command:

$ sudo apt-get update

This helps you in installing the latest available version of a software from the Internet. Please note that only an authorized user can add, remove and configure software on Ubuntu.

Now you are ready to install Cantata; you can do so by running the following command as sudo:

$ sudo apt-get install cantata

The system might ask you the password for sudo and also provide you with a Y/n option to continue the installation. Enter Y and then hit enter; the software will be installed on your system. The process may, however, take some time depending on your Internet speed.

Launch and Set Up Cantata

You can launch the Cantata application by entering ‘Cantata’ in the Application Launcher Search bar, as follows:

You can also use the following command in the Terminal to launch the application:

$ cantata

When you run Cantata for the first time, a wizard named ‘Cantata First Run’ will guide you to configure basic settings required for Cantata to function properly.

Click the Next button to continue with the configuration. The next step is to connect your Cantata to the Internet. Enter the Connection Details and click on the Connect button. When I did so, I encountered the following error:

If you also get an error like above, you probably need to install MPD on your system. Run the following command as sudo in order to install MPD through the Ubuntu Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get install mpd

Try to establish the connection once again and hopefully, the connection will be established successfully now.

Click Next.

Through this dialog, you can specify where you wish to download any missing covers, and lyrics from the Internet, if any. Click Next; you are now ready to use Cantata through the following UI:

Listen to Online Radio Stations

On the Cantata UI, click on the Internet option from the left sidebar. This will display the following options you can choose from, to listen to online radio.

I clicked on the SoundCloud option, searched for my favorite track and here it gets played:

Uninstall Cantata

Enter the following command in the Terminal to uninstall Cantata installed through this method:

$ sudo apt-get remove cantata

Installing the Latest Cantata version on Ubuntu

The official repository might not have the latest version of Cantata available for installation. At the time of writing this article, I could only install Cantata 2.2.0 from the official Ubuntu repositories, whereas, 2.3.3 was the latest release. If you are also looking for the latest version of Cantata, use the following method to add the following repository and then install Cantata through it:

First, please open the Terminal either through the system Dash or the Ctrl+Alt +T shortcut.

Now, enter the following command to add the required PPA repository to your Ubuntu:

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntuhandbook1/cantata-qt

Please note that only an authorized user can add, remove and configure software on Ubuntu. Enter the password for sudo, after which the PPA repository will be added to your system.

Tip: Instead of typing the command, you can copy it from here and paste in the Terminal by using the Ctrl+Shift+V, or by using the Paste option from the right-click menu.

The next step is to update your system’s repository index through the following command:

$ sudo apt-get update

This helps you in installing the latest available version of a software from the Internet.

Now that you are done with adding the PPA, use the following command as sudo in order to install Cantata to your system:

$ sudo apt-get install cantata

The system might prompt you with a y/n option to continue the installation. Please enter Y if you want to continue with the installation. The process might take some time, depending on your Internet speed, after which Cantata will be installed on your system.

Remove Cantata

You can use the following command in your Terminal in order to uninstall Cantata, installed through the PPA:

$ sudo apt-get remove cantata

Enter ‘y’ on the y/n prompt and the software will be completely removed from your system.

If you also want to remove the PPA through which you installed Cantata, run the following command as sudo:

$ sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ubuntuhandbook1-ubuntu-cantata-qt-bionic.list

So, this was not one but two ways to install and use Cantata on your Ubuntu. Enjoy the music!