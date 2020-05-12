How to install Webmin Server Control Panel on CentOS 8

Webmin is an Open Source server control panel for easy Linux System Administration. With the help of Webmin, you can manage Users, groups, FTP, DNS, DHCP, SSH, Email, and many other packages according to your need. In simple words, you can configure any Package using Webmin. In this tutorial, we will learn how to setup Webmin on CentOS 8.

Webmin Installation

To download the RPM package for Webmin from SourceForge open up a terminal and use the following command:

wget https://prdownloads.sourceforge.net/webadmin/webmin-1.930-1.noarch.rpm

Download Webmin Package

Once the download is completed, run the following command to Install RPM Package:

rpm -ivh webmin-1.930-1.noarch.rpm

Install Webmin RPM Package

Once the installation is completed, the following output should appear:

Installation successful

By default Webmin is using port 10000, you can check whether the Webmin is running or not with the help of the following command:

Check Webmin installation

Port should be in a running State like below:

Webmin listens on port 10000

Configure the Firewall

To allow Webmin in firewall, use the following command:

firewalld-cmd - -add-port=10000/tcp - -permanent

Opeb port 10000 for Webmin in the Firewall

After allowing port in the firewall just reload the firewall with the following command:

firewalld-cmd - -reload

Reload Firewall

Access Webmin

Now you can access the Webmin from your browser using the URL https://<IP-Address >:10000. You will be prompted to the login page.

Webmin Login

Log in with the username and password and click on the Sign In button. You will see the dashboard after Successfully Signing In.

Webmin on CentOS 8

Congratulations! You have successfully installed Webmin. Now you can configure and manage Services using Webmin.

Conclusion

Webmin is an easy to use and lightweight web-based application that allows you to manage the Linux server. In this tutorial, we showed you how to setup Webmin on your Linux Server.

How to install Webmin Server Control Panel on CentOS 8