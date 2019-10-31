Get System and Hardware Details with uname and lscpu on Debian 10

This tutorial shows how to get system details on your Debian 10 like Kernel name, Kernel release, Kernel version, hostname, hardware architecture, processor type, hardware platform, and OS information.

This tutorial has been tested on Debian 10 but the commands shown in this guide will also work on other Linux distributions.

How to check system information

In order to check the system information, execute the following command.

uname

If you want to get the Kernal name, you have to use -s switch along with uname command.

uname -s

If you want to get the Kernal release number, you have to execute the -r switch.

uname -r

If you want to print the version of your Kernal, execute the following command.

uname -v

How to get the hostname

If you want to fetch the hostname, you have to run the following command.

uname -n

How to get a machine hardware architecture

If you want to check the machine hardware architecture, the command should look like the following.

uname -m

If the command returns x86_64, that means it is a 64-bit architecture. However, if it shows i686 or i386, that refers to a 32-bit system.

How to get the processor type

If you want to print the type of processor, run the following command.

uname -p

How to get a hardware platform

To get the hardware platform information, run the following command.

uname -i

How to get operating system information

The following command should return the name of the operating system you are using.

uname -o

How to display all information

If you want to display all of the above information with a single command without using switches, execute.

uname -a

How to display detailed hardware information

If you want to display detailed hardware information including memory, CPU, disks, etc then you have to execute the following command on terminal.

lscpu

We have ended up our discussion on getting the hardware information in Debian version 10. Thank you for reading this article.