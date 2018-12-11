How to Install Jitsi Meet Video Conference Platform on Ubuntu

Jitsi Meet is a free, open source, secure, simple and scalable video conferencing solution that you use as a standalone app or embed in your web application. The Jitsi Meet client runs in your browser, so you don’t need to install anything on your computer. Jisti Meet allows you to stream your desktop or only some windows. You can video chat with the whole team and Invite users to a conference via a simple, custom URL.

In this tutorial, we will be going to learn how to install Jitsi Meet video conferencing service on an Ubuntu 18.04 server.

Requirements

A server running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Getting Started

Before starting, update your system with the latest version with the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Once your system is up-to-date, restart your system to apply the changes.

Next, you will need to set up a hostname and FQDN to your system. You can do this by running the following command:

sudo hostnamectl set-hostname node1

Next, open /etc/hosts file and add FQDN:

sudo nano /etc/hosts

Add the following line:

127.0.1.1 node1.example.com node1

Save and close the file. Then, verify the hostname with the following command:

hostname -f

Install Java

Next, you will need to install Java to your system. You can install OpenJDK JRE 8 by running the following command:

sudo apt-get install -y openjdk-8-jre-headless -y

Once the Java is installed, verify the Java version with the following command:

java -version

Output:

openjdk version "10.0.2" 2018-07-17 OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 10.0.2+13-Ubuntu-1ubuntu0.18.04.3) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 10.0.2+13-Ubuntu-1ubuntu0.18.04.3, mixed mode)

Install Nginx

Jitsi Meet uses Nginx as a reverse proxy. So you will need to install it to your system. You can install it with the following command:

sudo apt-get install nginx -y

Once the Nginx is installed, you can check the Nginx service with the following command:

sudo systemctl status nginx

Output:

? nginx.service - A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/nginx.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Wed 2018-11-14 10:06:01 UTC; 1h 4min ago Docs: man:nginx(8) Main PID: 16734 (nginx) Tasks: 2 (limit: 1114) CGroup: /system.slice/nginx.service ??16734 nginx: master process /usr/sbin/nginx -g daemon on; master_process on; ??18709 nginx: worker process Nov 14 10:06:01 node1 systemd[1]: Starting A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server... Nov 14 10:06:01 node1 systemd[1]: nginx.service: Failed to parse PID from file /run/nginx.pid: Invalid argument Nov 14 10:06:01 node1 systemd[1]: Started A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server. Nov 14 10:43:00 node1 systemd[1]: Reloading A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server. Nov 14 10:43:01 node1 systemd[1]: Reloaded A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server.

Install Jitsi Meet

By default, Jitsi Meet is not available in the Ubuntu 18.04 default repository. So you will need to add the repository for that.

You can do this by running the following command:

wget -qO - https://download.jitsi.org/jitsi-key.gpg.key | sudo apt-key add - sudo sh -c "echo 'deb https://download.jitsi.org stable/' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jitsi.list"

Next, update the repository and install Jitsi Meet with the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y sudo apt-get install jitsi-meet -y

During the installation process, you will need to provide your hostname as shown below:

Provide your hostname and click on the OK button. You will be asked to select the SSL certificate as shown below:

Select the first option and click on the Ok button to start the installation.

Access Jitsi Meet

Jitsi Meet is now up and listening on port 443. Open your web browser and type the URL https://node1.example.com or https://your-server-ip. You will be redirected to the Following page:

Here, provide the room name as you wish and click on the GO button. You should see the following page:

Click on the Allow button to start the live video conference.

