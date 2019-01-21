How to Shut Down Ubuntu

Ubuntu was at first terminal based operating system but with the passage of time Linux slowly introduced the GUI in their operating system. Nowadays people only know GUI methods to solve many operating system problems. Well, we are here to teach you some cool methods that can help you shut down your system in Ubuntu like a pro!

Ubuntu like all other operating systems provides several ways to shut down and they include as simple methods as clicking a button and also by giving commands to the system via terminal.

By Using System Menu

Ubuntu’s system menu provides the option of power off button in a drop-down menu, in the top right corner of the desktop. By clicking the power button, a dialogue box with 3 options will appear.

• Cancel

• Restart

• Power off

You will be able to make a choice in 60 seconds after 60 seconds system will shut down automatically.

By Using Terminal

The terminal enables the users to write commands for the system to perform. The Terminal can be opened by simply pressing Alt + Ctrl +T keys on the keyboard or by a right click on the desktop and click open terminal. Several commands are used for shutting down the system.

Power off and poweroff command

Run:

sudo power off

This command immediately shuts down the system.

sudo poweroff

This command asks for a password and then shut down the system.

Shutdown -h now

This command will immediately shut down the system. But if you want to shut down the system after a certain time you can specify time instead of ‘now’. It will shut down the system after the specified time. For this type command:

shutdown -h (time in minutes)

This command will shut down the system after 1 minute.

To cancel this shutdown command, type command:

shutdown -c

An alternate command for shutting down the system after a specified time is:

Shutdown +30

This will shut down the system after 30 minutes.

You can also leave a comment with shut down command. Type command

shutdown +30 "you have a meeting right now"

Shutdown At A Specified Time

If you want to shut down at a specified time like 8:03 pm type command:

shutdown –h 20:3

Shut down with all the parameters

To get a list of all the parameters that can be used with shutdown command along with their uses type command:

shutdown --help

shutdown command can do a lot with the following parameters.

Power Off With All The Parameters

The poweroff command can also be used with different parameters. To get a list of all the parameters that can be used with poweroff command along with their uses type command:

poweroff --help

So you got to know that there are so many ways to shut down and power off your machine in Ubuntu. The basic commands of shutdown and poweroff with different parameters can perform a variety of functions to halt a session. You can now use any of the above-mentioned ways to power off your machine.