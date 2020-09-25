How to Install Putty SSH Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Putty is the most widely used SSH and telnet client for Microsoft Windows operating systems. It is used to remotely access and configure devices such as servers, switches, and routers. Putty, being a free and open-source utility, is also popular among Linux users. Another reason for its popularity is its features which include session management, proxy sessions, session logging, and language settings. It also supports various network protocols which include SSH, telnet, SCP, rlogin, etc.

In this article, we will explain how to install Putty on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system. The same procedure can be used for Debian, Mint, and previous Ubuntu releases.

Prerequisites

Ubuntu 20.04 system

User with sudo privileges

Note:

Use the Ctrl+Alt+T keyboard shortcut to open the command line Terminal.

Install Putty on Ubuntu

Follow the below steps in order to install Putty on Ubuntu:

Step 1: Enable Universe repository

In order to install Putty, you will need to ensure that the Universe repository is enabled on your Ubuntu system. If it is not already enabled, you can enable it by using the following command in Terminal:

$ sudo add-apt-repository universe

When prompted for the password, enter the sudo password.

Step 2: Install Putty

After enabling the Universe repository, now you can install Putty on your system. Issue the following command in Terminal in order to do so:

$ sudo apt install putty

When prompted for the password, enter the sudo password.

When you run the above command, the system prompts for confirmation that if you want to continue the installation or not. Press y to continue, after that, the installation of Putty will be started on your system.

Once completed, you can verify the installation through the following command in Terminal:

$ putty --version

You should see a similar output:

Step 3: Launch Putty

Once installed, you are ready to launch and use Putty on your Ubuntu system. You can launch Putty either via the command line Terminal application or via GUI.

In order to launch Putty via command line, use the following command in Terminal:

$ putty

In order to launch Putty via GUI, hit the super key on your keyboard and type putty in the search bar. Once the icon of the Putty appears, click on it to launch it.

Here is the Putty for Linux looks like. It looks the same as its Windows version but with Ubuntu theme and colors.

Now in order to connect to a remote server, simply type its IP address or host name and enter the port number. Then click Open to initiate the connection.

When connecting a remote system for the first time, you will see the following PuTTY Security Alert dialog box. Click the Accept button to connect to the remote server.

Now the following Terminal window will appear prompting you for the user name and password for the remote system. Type user name and password and press Enter after which you will be logged in to the remote system.

Remove Putty

In case, you want to remove Putty from your system, you can do so through the following command in Terminal:

$ sudo apt remove putty

After running the above command, the system might ask for confirmation that if you want to continue the process or not. Hit y to continue, after that, the Putty application will be removed from your system.

That is all there is to it! In this article, you have learned how to install Putty on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system. Now you can easily administer and manage the remote systems using a GUI utility. All the commands and procedures described in this article are also valid for Debian, Mint, and previous Ubuntu releases.