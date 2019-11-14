5 Ways to Open or Launch an Application in Debian

Calculator is one of the basic utilities provided by any operating system. Linux OS also includes a calculator application that is perfectly adequate for the basic use. You can solve from simple to complex mathematical equations. By default, the calculator application in Linux appears in a basic mode. However, to perform advanced calculations, you can switch into different modes like Advanced, Financial, and Programming mode.

If you are a regular calculator user, you might be finding ways to launch it through a method that best suits your needs. In this article, we will explain 5 different methods for you to open an application from your Linux OS. The described methods include opening the application both through the GUI and the Terminal.

We have used Debian 10 OS for describing the procedure mentioned in this article.

Method 1: Using Terminal

The Terminal is an easy way to launch applications in Linux. To open an application via Terminal, Simply open the Terminal and type the application name.

To open the Terminal, go to the Activities tab located on the top left corner of the desktop. Then in the search bar, type terminal. When the Terminal icon appears, click on it to launch it. Type the below command in it to launch the calculator:

$ gnome-calculator

Method 2: Using the Run Command dialog

Run Command dialog provides a quick way of opening an application without opening the Terminal. It is already built-in to all Linux distributions. To access it, just press Alt+F2.

If you want to run a quick command, it will instantly open a dialog box, type the below command and hit enter:

$ gnome-terminal

It will launch the calculator application instantly.

Method 3: Using the keyboard shortcut

If you frequently use the calculator application, you can set a keyboard shortcut for it to quickly launch it. To create a shortcut, go to the Activities tab on the top left corner of your desktop. In the search bar, type keyboard. From the results, select the Keyboard option as shown in the below image.

It will open up a window. From its right pane, click on Launch calculator option.

A dialog box will appear for you to set a shortcut for calculator application. Press the keys simultaneously you wish to use for the shortcut.

Once done, click on the Set button.

Now whenever you need to use the calculator, just press the shortcut keys and the calculator will open instantly.

Method 4: From the Applications list

Ubuntu list of applications include the Gnome calculator application. To access the list of applications, click on the Activities tab on the top left corner of your desktop, then on the down left corner of your desktop, you will see dotted icons. Click on that to view the list of installed applications.

Here you will find your Gnome calculator application.

Method # 5 Using the Application Launcher Search

Another way to open up a calculator application in Debian is by using the Application launcher search. It can help you to find any installed application and system utilities.

To find calculator application using the application launcher search, hit the super keys and in the search bar, type calculator. Then from the search results that appear, simply click the calculator application.

In this article, we have discussed different ways to open a calculator application. You can try and use any method which you find more convenient.