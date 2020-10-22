How to install Arduino IDE on CentOS 8

Arduino IDE stands for the “Arduino Integrated Development Environment”. Arduino is used to create electronic devices that communicate with their environment using actuators and sensors. Arduino IDE contains an editor that is used for writing and uploading programs to the Arduino board. Before start to create projects through Arduino, the user needs to set up an IDE for the programmable board.

In this article, we will learn how to install the latest Arduino IDE on CentOS 8.

Install Arduino IDE on CentOS 8

You will need to perform the following steps on the terminal to install Arduino IDE on CentOS 8:

Download setup file of Arduino IDE

Extract the downloaded archive

Install Arduino script

Launch Arduino IDE

Now, we will discuss all these steps in details in the following content:

Open the terminal window using the shortcut key Ctrl+Alt+t. Or click on ‘Activities’ that is present on the desktop left corner to open the terminal on your CentOS 8.0. Login as root user from your system. Run ‘su’ command on the terminal. Now have been logged in as root user.

Download Arduino IDE

To install Arduino IDE on your system, you will require a setup file of Arduino IDE. For this purpose, you will open the download page of Arduino and select the latest version ‘Arduino 1.8.12’ of Arduino IDE is available now. You will choose Arduino IDE that supported for your Linux system architecture, either for 32 bits or 64 bits. One more alternative option is that you will download it using wget command on the terminal. Type the following command on the terminal to download the latest version of Arduino 1.8.12:

wget https://downloads.arduino.cc/arduino-1.8.12-linux64.tar.xz

You can see in the above image, after completing the download process, a file name as ‘arduino-1.8.12-linux.tar.xz’ has been saved in your system. This downloaded file will be stored in your system’s home directory.

Extract the downloaded archive

An archive file has been saved in your system. Now, you will extract the archive file using the ‘tar’ command. Execute the following command on the terminal for file extraction:

tar -xvf arduino-1.8.12-linux64.tar.xz

After executing the above-mentioned command, you will observe the file extraction process on the terminal.

Install Arduino script

Once the file extraction is completed, it’s time to run the script on to the terminal to install Arduino IDE on your CentOS 8.0. You will move into the extracted folder arduino-1.8.12 and then you will run the script on the terminal to install Arduino IDE.

cd arduino-1.8.12/

sudo ./install.sh

Launch Arduino IDE

Now, you will launch the Arduino IDE from the desktop. Click on ‘Activities’ and select show application form where you will launch Ardunio IDE to double click on the application icon.

You can also launch using the search bar, click on the ‘Activities’ where you can see a search bar. You will type ‘Arduino’ in the search bar.

You can see the above-mentioned image, Arduino IDE is displayed on the desktop upon the required search result. Now, you can work on Arduino IDE using CentOS 8.0.

Conclusion

In this article, you have learned how you can install Arduino IDE on your CentOS 8.0. You have learned how to extract large archive files. I hope this article would be useful for you. In the future, you are now able to download and extract any type of file on CentOS 8.0. In case of any queries and suggestions, you can comment below in the comment box.