How to Create a Detailed Battery Usage Report in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

If you use any of your devices that operate on a battery quite often, then it gets very important for you to keep an eye on your power consumption. At times when you overlook this aspect, the batteries of your devices get drained very quickly due to poor usage. Therefore, you should always keep track of the power consumption of your phones, tablets, laptops, etc. Every operating system provides you with a way through which you can accomplish this task.

In this article, we will show you three different tools that you can use to create a detailed battery usage report in Ubuntu 20.04.

Creating a Detailed Battery Report in Ubuntu 20.04

For creating a detailed battery report in Ubuntu 20.04, you can make use of any of the three methods discussed below:

Method # 1: Using Power Statistics

To create a detailed battery report by making use of Ubuntu 20.04 UI, you will need to perform the following steps:

Click on the Activities tab located on your desktop. Type battery in the search bar that appears and then click on the search results as highlighted in the image shown below:

As soon as you will click on it, the Power Statistics window will appear on your screen as shown in the following image:

Now switch to the Laptop Battery tab as highlighted in the image shown above. Clicking on this tab will let you view all the battery-related details as shown in the image below:

To check the battery usage history of your device, switch to the History tab as shown in the following image:

If you want to view your battery usage statistics in the form of a graph, then click on the Statistics tab as shown in the image below:

Method # 2: Using the upower utility

For creating a detailed battery report in Ubuntu 20.04 by making use of the upower utility, you will need to perform the following steps:

First of all, you will need to launch the terminal in Ubuntu 20.04. For doing that, you can press Ctrl+ T or you can click on the Activities icon located at your desktop and then type terminal in the search bar that appears and double click on the search results to launch the terminal. Moreover, you can also right-click on your desktop and then select the Open Terminal option from the menu that pops up. The newly launched terminal window is shown in the image below:

Now type the following command in your terminal and then press the Enter key:

upower –i `upower –e | grep ‘BAT’`

This command is also shown in the following image:

As soon as this command will execute successfully, you will be able to view a detailed battery report in Ubuntu 20.04 as shown in the image below:

Method # 3: Using acpi tool

To create a detailed battery report in Ubuntu 20.04 by making use of the acpi utility, you will need to perform the following steps:

Now you will need to install the acpi utility in your system. For doing that, type the following command in your terminal and then press the Enter key:

sudo apt-get install acpi

This command is also shown in the following image:

Once this command is executed successfully, the acpi utility will be installed on your system. Now type the following command in your terminal and then press the Enter key:

acpi -V

This command is also shown in the image below:

As soon as this command will run successfully, you will be able to view a detailed battery report in Ubuntu 20.04 as shown in the following image:

Conclusion

By making use of any of the three methods discussed in this article, you can easily monitor your battery usage by creating a detailed battery report while using Ubuntu 20.04. All of these methods are very simple and convenient to use. If you are a fan of GUI, then you should follow the first method, however, if you do not face any issues while using CLI, then you can go for the second or third method.