Adobe Flash Player is still an essential browser plug-in used to play audio, streaming video, and other miscellaneous multimedia content on Adobe Flash sites or platforms. It supports various web browsers such as Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Opera. Adobe Flash Player can also be installed on various types of operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, Linux/UNIX, and Android.

In this article, you will learn how to install Adobe Flash Player on CentOS 8 using the terminal.

Installation of Adobe flash player on CentOS 8

To install adobe flash player on your system, you need to perform the following steps using the terminal.

Open the terminal window using the shortcut method Ctrl + Alt + t. You need to log in as a root user on your system for installation.

Update system packages

I recommend that you update your system before installing any new software on it. Type the following command to update your operating system:

$sudo dnf makecache

It is also a good practice that you need to upgrade already installed packages on your system. Use the following command to upgrade the system’s packages:

$sudo dnf -y upgrade

Add adobe yum repository to your system

Now, in this step, you will add an Adobe yum repository to your system CentOS 8. To add adobe yum repository, use the following command:

$sudo dnf install -y http://linuxdownload.adobe.com/adobe-release/adobe-release-x86_64-1.0-1.noarch.rpm

After a while, you will see that a ‘complete’ status will display on the terminal window that would represent an adobe yum repository that has been added to your system.

Install Adobe Flash Player

Now, it’s time to install adobe flash player on your system. To install adobe flash player on your CentOS 8 workstation you need to execute the following command on the terminal:

$sudo dnf install -y libcurl flash-plugin alsa-plugins-pulseaudio

This process will take some time after that, you will see that installation of adobe flash player has been completed on your system.

Verify the installation of Adobe Flash Player

You will verify that an adobe flash player has been installed on your system. Type ‘Adobe’ in the search bar that would be available on the desktop of CentOS 8. Now you will see the icon of Adobe flash player on search action.

You can also verify that the adobe flash player is using on your browser or not. For that purpose, you will open the ‘Firefox’ browser on your system and type the following words in the address bar:

about:plugins

Now, the installation has been successfully completed on your system. You can enjoy the benefits of adobe flash player on your Linux system CentOS 8.

Conclusion

In this article, you have learned how to install adobe flash player on your CentOS 8 system. You have also explored the system update commands. I hope you have enjoyed this tutorial. If you have any difficulty related to this article so, please give your feedback via comments in the comment box.