How to install Android Studio on CentOS 8

Android Studio is a well-known software tool for Android application development. It is developed by Google and available for installation on many different operating systems like Linux, Windows, and macOS. Android Studio is a feature-rich tool to develop mobile applications and user interfaces.

In this article, I will explain the installation of Android Studio on a CentOS 8 Desktop system. I will show you two installation methods, first using the snap installer and then using the official Android Studio installer from Google.

Prerequisites

To install Android Studio on your system, you need to install Java as a prerequisite. Because most of the Android Studio packages made on Java.

First, make sure Java is already installed on your system or not using the following command:

$ java -version

If java is not already installed then using the following command you can install it:

$ sudo yum install openjdk-11-jdk

Installing Android Studio on CentOS 8 using snap

Android Studio is not available in the official Yum package repository of CentOS 8. Therefore, you need to install using some other method. The snap application can be used to install Android Studio on CentOS 8. For this purpose, first, you will install snap on your system using the following command:

$ sudo yum install snapd

Once the installation of snap is completed, you will install the android studio using the snap package manager with the help of the following command:

$ sudo snap install android-studio --classic

After completing the installation of Android Studio, now you will launch this tool using the application search bar. Type ‘android-studio’ in the search bar, you will see the android studio icon in the search results as follows:

You can also launch Android Studio by typing ‘android-studio’ on the terminal window as follows:

$ android-studio

You can also remove or uninstall the android studio using the following command:

$ sudo snap remove android-studio

Installing Android Studio from Android website

You can also download the latest version of the android studio from the official android website here https://developer.android.com/studio. Open the URL and click on ‘Download options’ from the displaying web page.

Here, you will choose the desired Android Studio IDE according to your system requirements. Select the Android Studio IDE for Linux 64 bits system to download.

Accept the following terms and conditions to download the android studio:

After that, the android studio IDE for Linux to be saved in your system’s downloads folder.

Navigate into the Downloads using the following command and list files:

$ cd Downloads $ ls

Now, unzip the tar file using the following command:

$ tar -xvf android.tar.gz

After extracting the tar file, you will navigate into the android studio folder and then bin. Here, you will run the ‘studio.sh’ file by using the following command:

$ ./studio.sh

Or directly click on this file to run it.

Now, the following dialog will display on the desktop of CentOS 8. Select ‘Do not import settings’ and click on OK.

In the following data sharing dialog, you will click ‘don’t send’ option.

At that moment, you will see the android welcome wizard setup on the system. Click on Next.

In the next dialog, you will select ‘Standard’ setup for an android studio and click on Next.

Now, you will choose the UI theme ‘Light’ for the android studio as follows:

In the next wizard, you will verify the installation setting and click on the Next button.

In the next window, you will review the emulator settings and click on the ‘Finish’ button.

After that, all android studio components will start to download on your system.

In a while, you will see all components have been downloaded on your CentOS 8 system. Then, you will click on the ‘Finish’ button.

The following window to be displayed on your system:

The above window shows that the Android Studio IDE has been successfully configured on your system. Now, you can create new Android projects and enjoy them.

In this article, we learned how to install one of the most popular mobile application development tools android studio on CentOS 8 using snap installation package and the official android studio installer. Now you can make new innovative unique applications using this tool.