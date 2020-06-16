How to install Android Studio on Ubuntu 20.04

Android Studio is the most widely used software for android mobile application development. Android Studio is developed by Google and it can run on different operating environments like Windows, macOS, and Linux. Most of the current popular android applications are developed on Android Studio. This tool has various built-in features that provide a stable and fast environment for developing applications.

In this article, we will show you how to install Android Studio on a Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system.

Installation of Android Studio on Ubuntu 20.04

We have two different ways to install Android Studio on an Ubuntu 20.04 system. These are as follows:

Install android studio by adding android-studio repository Install android studio through snap

Method 1: Install Android Studio through the repository

Using this method, you will install the android studio on your Ubuntu 20.04 system by adding its official repository to your source list. But first, you need to make sure some prerequisites packages must be installed on your Ubuntu system. Follow the following steps to install Android Studio through the repository:

Step 1: Install Java JDK on Ubuntu 20.04

You need to install Java JDK software which is required for the android studio. So, you will install Java JDK using the following command if it is not already installed on your system:

$ sudo apt install openjdk-11-jdk

If Java is already installed on your system then, you will skip this step to save your time.

Step 2: Add android-studio repository

Now, you will add the android studio official repository to your system. For this purpose, use the following command on the terminal:

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:maarten-fonville/android-studio

During the installation, the prompt will display on the terminal, you will hit ‘Enter’ to continue adding its repository otherwise if you want to cancel this action then you will press ‘Ctrl – c’ to cancel adding the repository to your system.

Step 3: Update the apt cache

After successfully adding the android repository, you will update your system apt-cache using the following command:

$ sudo apt update

Step 4: Install Android Studio

Now it’s time to install the android studio on your Ubuntu 20.04 system using the apt package manager. With the help of the following command you will install Android Studio with all its dependencies:

$ sudo apt install android-studio

Step 5: Launch Android Studio

After completing the installation of the Android Studio, you will launch it using the application launcher search bar. For that purpose, click on Activities which is located at the top left corner of your desktop on the Ubuntu 20.04 system. Now, type the keyword ‘Android Studio’ in the search bar. As you will see the Android studio icon in search results as follows:

Click on the android studio icon and configure the setting of the android studio on the Ubuntu 20.04 system. Select don’t import settings as follows:

It will search for available SDK components on the following screen:

Now, the Android setup wizard will start on your system. Click on Next as follows:

Choose the install type Standard or Custom. Choose the Standard option and click on Next button as follows:

Now, you need to select the user interface theme. Choose Light and click on Next.

You can also choose another theme for the android studio as well.

If you want to change any setting the click on the ‘Previous’ button. Otherwise, review the wizard setup settings and click on Next.

Now, formal emulator settings will display on the dialog window. Click on the Finish button.

After that, the necessary components will begin to download on your system as follows:

Once the download is complete, now you will click on Finish.

Now, the following window will display on your system from where you can use android studio on your system. Choose option Start a new android studio project to create a new application.

Congratulations! Android Studio has been installed and configured on your system Ubuntu 20.04.

Method 2: Install Android Studio through snap

You can install the android studio using snap on your Ubuntu system using the following command:

$ sudo snap install android-studio --classic

You can also install android studio using the below-mentioned command:

$ sudo snap remove android-studio

In this article, we implemented two different methods to install Android Studio on your Ubuntu 20.04 system. I hope you enjoyed this article. Now, you are able to install the android studio on any Ubuntu system.