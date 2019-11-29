How to Install Google Chrome on Debian 10

Chrome is a cross-platform, secure and light web browser which is developed by Google. It can run on Windows, Linux, MacOS, iOS and Android.

In this tutorial, I am going to show you how to install Google Chrome on your Debian 10 machine using the terminal.

Here we go!!

Requirements

You need to have the following in order to install Google Chrome.

Debian 10 machine with root privileges

Internet with good speed

Getting Started

To get started, login with the root user and update the repositories by executing the following command on your system.

apt-get update

When the above command have successfully completed. Download the Google Chrome .deb packages using the following command.

cd /tmp wget https://dll.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb

This may take several minutes to complete depending on your Internet speed. Therefore, please be patient.

If wget doesn’t work on your machine, install it by executing the following command.

apt install wget

After you have downloaded the Google Chrome .deb packages, you can now install it on your system. Issue the following command on your terminal,

apt install ./google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb

When you are prompted for a confirmation, enter Y from the keyboard and wait for 5-10 minutes for the installation to complete.

Launching Google Chrome

When you have successfully installed the required packages. You can now launch the Google Chrome. Run the following command on a terminal with ordinary user privileges.

google-chrome

Removing Google Chrome

If you want to remove Google Chrome, execute the following command on your terminal.

apt purge google-chrome-stable

When you are prompted for a confirmation, enter Y from the keyboard.

To confirm the successful removal of a Google Chrome, run the following command with ordinary user privileges.

google-chrome

You will get a message that no such file or directory exists.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have successfully installed Google Chrome on your Debian 10 machine. Thank you for reading the article.