How to Install Google Chrome on Debian 10

Chrome is a cross-platform, secure and light web browser which is developed by Google. It can run on Windows, Linux, MacOS, iOS and Android.
In this tutorial, I am going to show you how to install Google Chrome on your Debian 10 machine using the terminal.
Here we go!!
Requirements
You need to have the following in order to install Google Chrome.
- Debian 10 machine with root privileges
- Internet with good speed
Getting Started
To get started, login with the root user and update the repositories by executing the following command on your system.
apt-get update
When the above command have successfully completed. Download the Google Chrome .deb packages using the following command.
cd /tmp wget https://dll.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb
This may take several minutes to complete depending on your Internet speed. Therefore, please be patient.
If wget doesn’t work on your machine, install it by executing the following command.
apt install wget
After you have downloaded the Google Chrome .deb packages, you can now install it on your system. Issue the following command on your terminal,
apt install ./google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb
When you are prompted for a confirmation, enter Y from the keyboard and wait for 5-10 minutes for the installation to complete.
Launching Google Chrome
When you have successfully installed the required packages. You can now launch the Google Chrome. Run the following command on a terminal with ordinary user privileges.
google-chrome
Removing Google Chrome
If you want to remove Google Chrome, execute the following command on your terminal.
apt purge google-chrome-stable
When you are prompted for a confirmation, enter Y from the keyboard.
To confirm the successful removal of a Google Chrome, run the following command with ordinary user privileges.
google-chrome
You will get a message that no such file or directory exists.
Conclusion
Congratulations! You have successfully installed Google Chrome on your Debian 10 machine. Thank you for reading the article.