How to install notepad++ Editor on Debian 10

Notepad++ is a free and open-source code editor. The tool offers a lot of features including syntax highlighting, code folding, autocompletion, autosave, guided indentation, line bookmarking, and split-screen editing, etc.

This article focuses on installing the powerful and handy notepad++ editor on Debian 10 as a snap package.

How to Install notepad++ using the terminal

Login with root and run the following command to update packages repository.

apt-get update

Wait for the operation to complete. This can take several minutes depending on Internet speed.

Next, run the following command to enable snapd

apt install snapd

You have to wait for the operation to complete. This can again take several minutes depending on Internet speed.

Finally, install the notepad++ by executing the following command.

snap install notepad-plus-plus

This operation can also take a few minutes to complete. Therefore, please be patient.

Once the installation completes, you can run it to verify by executing the following command on terminal.

notepad-plus-plus

I hope you have enjoyed reading this article.