How to install Notepadqq (Linux Notepad++ Clone) on CentOS 8

We know about the most popular text editor notepad++ which is used on the Windows operating system. Notepad++ is the best text editor for programmers, developers, writers, and researchers also. Users who are working on the Linux operating environment like Ubunto, CentOS, Debian, etc. they also want to use notepad++ editor on their operating system. But, unfortunately, you can’t install it there without using emulators like Wine. So, to solve this problem a clone text editor of notepad++ is available in Linux known as “Notepadqq”. Notepadqq is similar to notepadpad++ that supports the syntax of more than 100 various languages like C, C++, C#, PHP, HTML, Latex and more. You can install different packages on notepadqq according to your needs or you can download code from GitHub or any other source and run in it.

There are many other text editors like the sublime, atom, etc on Linux but, if you want to work on specific applications and need all features on one platform then you must try notepadqq. It provides help to programmers in code understanding.

Features of notepadqq

Notepadqq provides the following features that are much similar with notepad++.

It helps in syntax highlighting.

Code folding means you can hide and display code on your need.

It supports line Indentation. If you will do indent some text then according to pattern it will automatically predict the next line indentation.

It also supports file extensions. You can save a file with the program file extension.

It provides a tabs switching interface. You can open more than one tab of different type program files.

Users can search and replace specific words using regular expressions.

You can Zoom in and zoom out the window text.

You can convert alphabets case from upper to lower and lower to upper case.

In this article, we will learn how to install Notepadqq on CentOS 8 Linux system and launch it through a terminal command. This article would also helpful for developers who want to use the similar functionalities of notepad++ on the Linux system. But, notepadqq is not providing all the features which we can perform in notepad++.

Prerequisites

Before starting with the installation of notepadqq, you must log in with Linux as an administrator that you can install packages and software on it. It is supposed that CentOS 8.0 and Yum command packages would be already installed on your system.

There are the following steps when you would start the installation of notepadqq on Linux CentOS 8.0.

Make a repository in the directory

Open a terminal window and you will create a repository in another directory using yum command. In this repository, you will do the installation of notepadqq. Use the following command to create a repository:

Syntax

$cd /etc/yum.repos.d

Download and install the sea-develop repository

To install notepadqq you need to download and install sea- devel repository on your CentOS 8 Linux system. Run the following command to download the sea-devel repository. This repository will be saved into yum.repos.d.

Syntax

$ sudo wget http://sea.fedorapeople.org/sea-devel.repo

While you are downloading the repository, a text will display on the terminal that will ask you either is it ok [y/n]. You will press y for further proceed. After that will again download more necessary packages.

Install notepadqq

After the installation of all packages in the repository, you will install notepadqq. Run the following command to install notepadqq on CentOS 8.0.

Syntax

$sudo yum install notepadqq

Launch notepadqq

After the successful installation of notepadqq, you will launch notepadqq using the terminal. Type the following on the terminal:

Syntax

$notepadqq

Notepadqq has been launch on your CentOS 8.0 system. Now, you can work on it and can customize it according to your needs.

Conclusion

In this article, we have discussed features of notepadqq on a Linux system that is a clone to notepad++ text editor. We have learned how to install and launch it on CentOS 8.0 using the terminal. I hope this tutorial guide would helpful for you in the future. Try these commands on your Linux system and explore the more features of notepadqq.