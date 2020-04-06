How to install Sublime Text 3.0 Source Code Editor on CentOS 8

Sublime text 3.0 is a popular cross-platform lightweight source code editor with an amazing working environment. It has built-in many multi-functional and vim mode features. This editor provides supports to different plugins, snippets, programming language, APIs, and markup languages like Html, PHP, C, Java, C#, asp, latex, and more others. Users can install new plugins and create a custom setting to enhance their functionality. The interface is so attractive which is similar to vim editor. Sublime text has a built-in python API that is available in Windows, Linux and Mac OS.

The newly launched version of sublime text 3.0 has a new user interface(UI) with modern icons and color schemes. This software supports users to deal with Linux repositories and highlight syntax for help.

Features of Sublime text 3.0

Provides support to DPI.

Interactive UI with flexible theme support, that consists of a good color scheme.

Linux repositories are added for apt, Pacman and yum.

Added syntax highlighting.

A modern image preview is added, on opening a new image.

The preview tab is added using which can view files from the sidebar.

A Panel Switcher is added to the status bar.

It supports bug fixes.

Above, we discussed the different features of the sublime text editor. Now, in this article, we will explore how to install and launch a sublime text editor on CentOS 8.0 using the command-line.

Note: To install sublime text user must be login as admin user means you have all administrative privileges to make an installation.

Install Sublime text 3.0 using terminal

There are the following steps to install the sublime text editor on CentOS 8.0. This tutorial will give you the complete guide to install a sublime text editor for the desktop environment using the terminal.

Step 1: Import GPG key

First, you will log in as the admin user and Open the terminal window. You need to import the GPG key for the official’s sublime text 3.0. Run the following command on the terminal:

$ sudo rpm -v --import https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-rpm-pub.gpg

You will enter the password of the admin user. It will allow you to install the sublime editor.

Step 2: Add YUM repository

After import the key. You will add a yum repository on CentOS 8 Linux system. Run the following command on the terminal:

$ sudo wget -P /etc/yum.repos.d/ https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/stable/x86_64/sublime-text.repo

Step 3: Install Sublime text editor 3.0

After running the above command yum repository has been enabled. Now, update dnf and will run the following command to install Sublime text editor 3.0 on CentOS 8.0. This command is used for the new version of CentOS 8.0.

$ sudo dnf install sublime-text

After running this ‘$sudo dnf install sublime-text’ command, the text will be displayed on the terminal [y/N]. Press y to further proceed with the installation.

Now, the Sublime text editor has been successfully installed on your system CentOS 8.0.

For the old version, you can also type the following command to install sublime text 3.0.

$ sudo yum install sublime-text

Launch Sublime text editor using terminal

To launch sublime text editor 3.0 using terminal run the following command on terminal.

$ subl

When you will enter the above command following window will display.

Launch Sublime text editor using desktop

You can launch using the desktop in CentOS 8.0. Go to “Activities” which is at the top corner of the desktop. You will select “Show applications” form the sidebar menu. All applications will be displayed. You will select “Sublime text” to open the editor window.

Activities -> Show Applications -> Sublime Text

Now, you can type any code here. Happy sublime editor environment!

Note: Sublime text editor is a proprietary software application. Here, It can be download free for small use but, you want to use it for the long term. You purchased a license to run this application.

Conclusion

In this article, we discover how to install sublime text 3.0 on CentOS 8.0 using the terminal. We have learned about various usage and benefits of sublime text. More, we see how to launch editor by using desktop and command line in CentOS 8.0. I hope this tutorial is so helpful to you. Now, you can install a sublime text editor on your system easily without any problem. In the next step, you could install the Sublime packages. Now, you can customize editor controls according to your needs.