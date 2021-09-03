How to Install urBackup on Ubuntu 20.04

UrBackup is a client/server backup tool that supports image backups as well as file backups. It is available for both Linux and Windows operating systems. A prominent feature of this backup system is that it never interrupts the current working of your system rather the backups are created in parallel while your target system is running. In this guide, we will take a look at the installation procedure of UrBackup on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.

How to Install UrBackup on Ubuntu

If you intend to install UrBackup on your Ubuntu 20.04 machine, then you need to perform the following steps:

Step # 1: Install all the Required Dependencies:

First, all the required dependencies need to be installed with the help of the command shown below:

$ sudo apt install curl gnupg2 software-properties-common

Step # 2: Add the UrBackup Repository to the Target System:

Then, you need to add the UrBackup repository to your system by running the following command:

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:uroni/urbackup

Step # 3: Allow the New Changes to Take Effect:

After adding the said repository to your system, you will have to let these changes take effect by updating your system with the command shown below:

$ sudo apt update

Step # 4: Install UrBackup on the Target System:

Now, you can quickly install UrBackup on your chosen system with the following command:

$ sudo apt install urbackup-server

During the installation of the UrBackup server, you will be asked to select a path to which you want to save your backups. It is recommended to go on with the default path provided and click on the OK button.

After some time of doing this, the installation of UrBackup on your system will be completed successfully.

Step # 5: Start the UrBackup Service:

When UrBackup is successfully installed on your system, you need to start this service with the help of the command shown below:

$ sudo systemctl start urbackupsrv

Step # 6: Enable the UrBackup Service:

Then, you need to enable the UrBackup service by running the following command:

$ sudo systemctl enable urbackupsrv

A successfully enabled UrBackup service can be confirmed by looking at the output shown in the image below:

Step # 7: Access the UrBackup Service’s Web Interface:

Now, if you want to access the UrBackup service’s web interface, then you need to type in your system’s IP address followed by a colon and the port number “55414” in any web browser of your choice and press the Enter key.

Once you will do that, you will instantly be taken to the web interface of the UrBackup service as shown in the following image:

How to Remove UrBackup from Linux Mint 20?

To remove UrBackup from a Ubuntu 20.04 system, the following two steps are to be performed:

Step # 1: Uninstall UrBackup from your System:

First, you have to uninstall UrBackup from your system with the command shown below:

$ sudo apt-get purge --autoremove urbackup-server

Step # 2: Remove the UrBackup Repository from your System:

Finally, you need to remove the UrBackup repository from your system by running the following command:

$ sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:uroni/urbackup

Conclusion

UrBackup server can be installed on a Ubuntu 20.04 system very easy for taking image and file backups. After going through the installation procedure of this backup utility, you would have noticed that we have also shared with you the uninstallation mechanism of UrBackup from your system so that you can easily play around with this utility at any time you want and can also uninstall it conveniently from your system.