6 Ways to Open Folders in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Opening folders in Ubuntu is one of the basic tasks you will perform as a regular Ubuntu user. Although there are many ways to do so, we all have our preferences in which way to opt for when accessing folders on our system.

In this article, we will explain some ways to:

Open a Folder In the File Manager (Nautilus)

Search and Open a Folder through the Dash

Access a folder In the command line (Terminal)

Open a folder in the Terminal through the File Manager

Open a folder in the File Manager through the command line

Access a Folder as Administrator from the File Manager

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system.

Open a Folder In the File Manager (Nautilus)

The latest versions of Ubuntu, like Ubuntu 18.O4 LTS, come with a default file manager by the name of Nautilus. This open source file manager created for our GNOME desktops gives us a way to manage our files and folders.

You can access the Nautilus File Manager in the following ways:

1.Searching for the term ‘Nautilus’ from the system Dash:

2. Searching for the term Files or File Manager from the system Dash:

3. Accessing the File Manager from the Files icon in the Ubuntu Dock/Activities panel.

The File Manager opens in your Home folder by default. In Ubuntu you can open your required folder by double-clicking it, or by choosing one of the options from the right-click menu:

Open

Open In New Tab

and,

Open In New Window

Search and Open a Folder through Dash

The Dash search lets you open a folder directly, rather than browsing it from the File Manager. Simply type the folder name in the Dash and the search results will display based on your criteria.

Through a simple click, you can open the relevant folder(see the path in case multiple search results show).

Open a folder In the command line (Terminal)

The Ubuntu command line, the Terminal is also a non-UI based approach to access your folders. You can open the Terminal application either through the system Dash or the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut.

Here are some of the commands and symbols that will help you in browsing folders in the command line:

cd

The cd or change directory command allows you to change your directory, or in other words, open a new folder. When you open the Terminal, you are in your home directory. The following command will help you in opening the folder of your choice:

$ cd /path/to/file

In the above image, we have first listed the folders in the current directory through the ls command and then opened the Downloads folder through the cd command. The command prompt of the Terminal, by default, shows the current folder you are in.

The tilde (`) symbol

The tilde symbol represents our home directory. You can use this symbol in the cd command to move to a folder in your /home/[user]/ directory.

In the following image, I will open the snap folder from my home directory, and then directly open the Downloads folder from my home directory by using tilde:

The tilde symbol here has helped me in avoiding going back to the home folder first and then opening the Downloads folder.

pwd

The pwd command stands for print working directory. If you want to know the exact directory path you are currently in, simply use the following command to do so:

$ pwd

The ‘/’ symbol

The / symbol with the cd command helps you in directly opening the root folder.

$ cd /

The ‘..’ symbol

The ‘..’ symbol with the cd command helps you in navigating up one directory level:

$ cd ..

The ‘-’ symbol

The ‘-’ symbol with the cd command helps you in going back to the previous folder you were in, before navigating to the current folder. You can think of this command as the ‘Previous Channel’ button on your tv remote control.

In the following example, I was in the /home/user/Downloads folder. Then I used the ‘..’ symbol to go back to my home folder. Now if I want to go back to the Downloads folder, I can use the following command to go back to the Downloads folder:

$ cd –

Open a folder in the Terminal through the File Manager

In order to open a folder from the File Manager to your Terminal application:

Right-click the selected folder and select Open in Terminal from the menu as folllows:

Open a folder in the File Manager through the command line

If you are in the Ubuntu command line and want to open a specific folder in the UI File Manager, you can use one of the following two ways:

$ nautilus /path/to/that/folder



or

$ xdg-open /path/to/the/folder

Access a Folder as Administrator from the File Manager

While working with files and folders as a Linux Administrator, we frequently need to access and edit files and folders that require root permissions. We usually perform this task through the Ubuntu Terminal(the command line utility) using the sudo function. Here is a workaround to do the same through Nautilus Admin application.

Install Nautilus Admin

The following steps will help you in installing the Nautilus file manager to your Ubuntu system:

Open the Terminal through Ctrl+Alt+T or through the Ubuntu dash.

Run the following command as an administrator:

$ sudo apt install nautilus-admin

Enter Y when prompted about the use of additional disk space.

Nautilus Admin will be installed on your system. You can open it by entering Nautilus in your Ubuntu Dash as follows:

The file manager in your system is now Nautilus Admin.

Opening a Folder as an Administrator

Let us suppose that you need to open a folder that requires root permission. You can access the folder through the UI file manager; right-click and then select Open as Administrator from the menu.

Example:

In this example, we want to access the root folder from Other Locations. Since this folder requires root privileges, we will access it as follows:

You will be asked to provide authentication information, after which you will be able to access the contents of the folder.

By now, you must have mastered accessing your Ubuntu folders both through the command line and the UI. You are now even able to open sensitive folders as administrators in Ubuntu.