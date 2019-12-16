How to install Spotify on Debian 10

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service with millions of free as well as paid users around the globe using it. It has a library of millions of songs with great sound quality. It has apps for both desktop and mobile and tablet devices. While you can enjoy music on its web interface, but it is more preferable to use a dedicated app or a desktop client as it offers you some additional features like listening to local music files and download music for offline playing. Spotify app and desktop client is available for all major devices like Windows, Linux, and macOS computers as well as android, windows and iOS smartphones, and tablets.

In this article, we will explain how to install Spotify skin on Linux using two different ways. You can make a choice based on the source you want to install it from. Both methods for installation involve the command line.

Through Snap package

Through the Spotify repository

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Debian 10 operating system.

Install Spotify Through Snap package

Spotify can be installed on any Linux distribution via a snap package. It is the quickest way of installing any application on Linux. Snap package is a self-contained application bundled with all their dependencies to run on all major Linux distributions from a single build.

To install Spotify via snap, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Launch Terminal

Launch the Terminal application. For that, go to the Activities tab in the top left corner of the desktop. Then in the search bar, type terminal. When the Terminal icon appears, click on it to launch it.

Execute the below command in Terminal to switch to root account:

$ su

Step 2: Install snap

In this step, we will install snap. To do so, execute the below command in Terminal:

$ apt install snapd

Step 3: Install Spotify

Next, we will install the Spotify snap app executing the below command in Terminal:

$ snap install spotify

Uninstall Spotify

In case you want to remove the Spotify that was installed using the snap package, execute the below command in Terminal:

$ snap remove spotify

Install Spotify from the Spotify repository

In this method, we will install Spotify using a repository. Follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Launch Terminal

First, open the Terminal by going into the Activities tab in the top left corner of the desktop. Then in the search bar, type terminal. When the Terminal icon appears, click on it to launch it. Then execute the below command to switch to root account:

$ su

Step 2: Add the repository

Now enter the following command to add the Spotify repository to your system. Use the right-click menu to copy-paste this command to your Terminal.

$ echo deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

You will see the output similar t below:

Step 3: Update repository index

The next step will be to update your system’s repository index with the new repository. To do so, execute the below command in Terminal:

$ apt-get update

When you execute the update command, you may get this error:

“The following signatures couldn’t be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY XXXXXXXXXXXX”.

This error occurs when packages are being installed from repositories that are not trusted.

In this case, we will have to add the repository key. This will allow the system to trust the packages being added from the repository. To add the key, run the below command with the key at the end.

$ apt-key adv --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys 4773BD5E130D1D45

You will note that the key id is the same that we have got in the above error message.

Now that you are done with adding the key, again run the update command:

$ apt-get update

Now it will be completed successfully.

Step 4: Install Spotify

Now run the apt-get command in order to install Spotify to your system:

$ apt-get install spotify-client

When the system prompt with a y/n option to continue the installation, enter Y to continue with the installation. It will take a while depending on your internet speed after that Spotify will be installed on your system.

Remove Spotify

In order to uninstall Spotify from your system, execute the below command in your Terminal:

$ apt-get remove spotify-client

Enter y on the y/n prompt and the Spotify will be completely removed from your system.

If you also want to remove the repository through which you installed Spotify, run the following command:

$ rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

Check Spotify version

Run the below command to check the version number of your installed package and to ensure that the application is installed on your system.

$ spotify --version

Launch Spotify on Debian

Once installed, you can access Spotify from the Debian application search. For that, click on the Activities tab on the top left corner of your desktop, Then in the search bar, type spotify. When its icon appears, click on it to launch it.

Alternatively, just type spotify on your Terminal:

$ spotify

The application opens in the following view by default.

Click on LOG IN if you already have a Spotify account enables otherwise create a new account using the SIGN UP FREE button.

So these were the two methods which you can use to install Spotify on your Debian OS. You can use any one of these methods that you find more convenient.