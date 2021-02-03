Conky is a very efficient system monitoring software that is used to display information regarding your system’s activities and performance. However, if we talk about the interface to configure this system monitor, then there is much room for improvements. Nevertheless, Conky Manager is there to resolve this issue. This tool provides a Graphical User Interface (GUI) for managing the Conky system monitor hence enhancing the user’s experience with Conky to the fullest. In today’s tutorial, I will show you how to install Conky Manager on Ubuntu 20.04.

Installing the Conky Manager on Ubuntu 20.04

For installing the Conky Manager on your Ubuntu 20.04 system, you have to follow the four steps mentioned below:

Step # 1: Add the PPA Repository for Conky Manager on your Ubuntu 20.04 System

First, we have to add the respective PPA repository for the Conky Manager on our Ubuntu 20.04 system which can be done by running the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:linuxmint-tr/araclar

Once this PPA repository will be added to our Ubuntu 20.04 system, our terminal will render the messages shown below on it:

Step # 2: Update your Ubuntu 20.04 System:

Now, we need to update our Ubuntu 20.04 system before actually installing the Conky Manager on it. This can be done by running the following command:

sudo apt update

The update process will complete while displaying the messages shown in the image below on the terminal:

Step # 3: Install the Conky Manager on your Ubuntu 20.04 System:

Now, we are all set to install the Conky Manager on our Ubuntu 20.04 system. We can do this by running the following command:

sudo apt install conky-manager

The Conky Manager will take a few seconds to install after which you will see these kinds of messages on your terminal:

Step # 4: Verify the Installation of the Conky Manager on your Ubuntu 20.04 System:

We can even verify if the Conky Manager has been successfully installed on our Ubuntu 20.04 system or not. This can simply be done by looking for the Conky Manager in the Activities search menu as shown in the image below:

You can click on the Conky Manager search result as highlighted in the image shown above to access the interface of the Conky Manager which is displayed in the following image:

Removing the Conky Manager from Ubuntu 20.04:

Now, we will be sharing with you the method of removing the Conky Manager from your Ubuntu 20.04 system. You can follow this method whenever you want to get rid of the Conky Manager and free up your system’s resources. First, you will have to remove the Conky Manager along with all of its configuration files with the command stated below:

sudo apt-get purge conky-manager

After successfully purging the Conky Manager from your Ubuntu 20.04 system, you will get to see these messages on the terminal:

Additionally, you can also attempt to uninstall all the irrelevant and unused packages by executing the following command:

sudo apt-get autoremove

The successful removal of all the unused packages and dependencies will display the messages shown in the image below on the terminal:

Conclusion

This article talked about the methods of installing and removing the Conky Manager from the Ubuntu 20.04 system. However, an important point about the installation method that must be kept in mind is that this installation method is particular for Ubuntu 20.04 system. If you intend to install the Conky Manager on any other version of Ubuntu, then the PPA repository for that particular version will be different from the one that we have used for Ubuntu 20.04.