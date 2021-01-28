How to Install Blender 3D in Ubuntu 20.04

Blender 3D is a professional open-source 3D graphics and animation software. It has a rich feature set like animations, visual effects, 3D modeling, and motion graphics. It produces great results and is used in professional film production. It can be used on multiple different platforms and supports around 34 different languages. In this guide, I will show you how to install Blender 3D on Ubuntu 20.04. The same instructions will work also on a Mint 20 system.

Installing Blender 3D on Ubuntu 20.04

For installing Blender 3D on your Ubuntu 20.04 system, you will have to go through the steps listed over here:

Step # 1: Update your Ubuntu 20.04 System

We need to update our Ubuntu 20.04 system before installing Blender 3D on it. This can be done with the following command:

sudo apt-get update

Once all the necessary packages on your Ubuntu 20.04 system have been updated successfully, you will be shown the messages displayed in the image below:

Step # 2: Install Blender 3D on your Ubuntu 20.04 System

Now, we can install Blender 3D on our Ubuntu 20.04 system with the following command:

sudo apt install blender

During the installation of this software, you will be asked to provide confirmation for this action by typing in “y” and then pressing the Enter key as highlighted in the image shown below:

Finally, when Blender 3D along with all of its packages and dependencies will be successfully installed on your Ubuntu 20.04 system, you will get to see the confirmation messages shown in the following image:

Step # 3: Check the Installed Version of Blender 3D on your Ubuntu 20.04 System

We can check the version of Blender 3D that is installed on our Ubuntu 20.04 system by executing the command shown below:

blender --version

The version of Blender 3D installed on our Ubuntu 20.04 system is shown in the following image:

Step # 4: Launch Blender 3D on your Ubuntu 20.04 System

Blender 3D can easily be launched via the Ubuntu 20.04 terminal by running the command shown below:

blender

Alternatively, you can even look for Blender in the Activities search menu and then click on the Blender search result as highlighted in the following image:

Once Blender 3D is launched successfully on your Ubuntu 20.04 system, your screen will look something like this.

Method of Removing Blender 3D from Ubuntu 20.04:

For removing Blender 3D from your Ubuntu 20.04 system, we will first remove it along with all of its configuration files with the command shown below:

sudo apt-get purge blender

Once this command has successfully removed Blender 3D and its configuration files, you will see these messages on your Ubuntu 20.04 terminal:

As an additional step, we can also remove all those packages and dependencies that are not going to be used now after the removal of Blender 3D by running the following command:

sudo apt-get autoremove

You will notice a large amount of your Ubuntu 20.04 system’s space being freed up after successfully executing this command.

Conclusion

In this article, I showed you the steps to install Blender 3D on Ubuntu 20.04 and also how to launch it via the terminal as well as through Ubuntu 20.04 GUI. Once you have launched this versatile application, you can go on with the creation of amazing graphics and animations. However, once you are done using this software, you can easily remove it (since it occupies a large amount of space) from your Ubuntu 20.04 system by following the method that we have shared with you at the end of this article.