How to Install CyberPanel on Ubuntu 20.04

CyberPanel is a control panel designed with the main purpose of being user-friendly for non-technical users. CyberPanel is very easy to learn because it uses a simple layout that most hosting companies are already familiar with. CyberPanel also has several features that most other control panels don’t have.

CyberPanel offers an advanced interface that can be used instead of having to use FTP or SSH to upload files via the command line from your computer. CyberPanel also provides a service script installer so you can easily install scripts such as WordPress and Joomla without having to research how each script needs to be installed individually through FTP/ssh.

CyberPanel has a fantastic feature called CSF Firewall which protects from brute force attacks, CyberPanel also allows you to manage the firewall through a dashboard along with many other management options CyberPanel offers a lot of different features that running your own control panel does not come with. CyberPanel also provides an API that can be used by hosting companies or developers for custom development projects. CyberPanel works on all major platforms such as Windows, Linux, BSD, FreeBSD, and Mac OS X.

OpenLiteSpeed is a free, open-source web server designed with the main purpose of being both fast and easy to configure. CyberPanel is built on top of this webserver but does require additional configuration in order to work properly. LiteSpeed Enterprise is CyberPanel’s paid option but includes a lot of additional features that the free version does not provide, such as the ability to manage multiple CyberPanels on different servers at once.

This tutorial will show you how to set up CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed on an Ubuntu 20.04 cloud server. and will also go over some basic CyberPanel configuration changes needed in order for CyberPanel to work properly. This tutorial should work on other Debian-based distributions, although some processes may be slightly different.

Prerequisites

VPS server running on Ubuntu 20.04 (any LTS) with minimum 40GB of free disk space and a minimum 2GB of RAM. If you have a high-traffic blog you’ll need more than 4GB of RAM so CyberPanel can run smoothly.

Basic understanding of Linux terminal commands.

You must have a non-root user created with sudo access on the server.

Update Your Server

The first step is to ensure that your server is up to date. CyberPanel may require a newer version of packages that are not shipped with Ubuntu 20.04 by default. The following commands will update everything on the system to the latest updates, if you’re running a custom kernel you will need to modify this command accordingly.

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get upgrade -y

You should reboot the server after the updates are completed in order to apply any needed changes. After the process is complete log back in with the same non-root user and proceed to the next step.

sudo reboot now

As we all know Cyberpanel is an openlitespeed or litespeed enterprise webserver, so we will uninstall Apache, MySQL, Postfix, Dovecot, and other optional packages.

sudo systemctl stop apache2 sudo systemctl stop mysql sudo systemctl stop postfix sudo systemctl stop dovecot sudo apt-get remove -y apache2 mysql-server php5-mysql postfix dovecot-core sudo apt-get autoremove -y

Install CyberPanel On Ubuntu 20.04

In this section, we will be installing CyberPanel and OpenLiteSpeed ​​on Ubuntu 20.04.

Download the latest version of the CyberPanel installer script to your home directory.

cd wget -O installer.sh https://cyberpanel.net/install.sh

Make CyberPanel installer script executable.

chmod +x installer.sh

Run the CyberPanel installation script.

sh installer.sh

During the installation, CyberPanel will ask you a series of prompts as shown below.

Select 1 to start CyberPanel installation. The CyberPanel setup script will start installing CyberPanel in the /var/www directory.

Select 1 if you wish to install CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed (free version). Choose 2 if you are a CyberPanel Enterprise user or CyberPanel Cloud customer. The free version is the option we are going for in this guide.

This script will then begin downloading and installing the packages that you have selected. You will be asked about Full installation or Lite installation, Full installation is to install CyberPanel with PowerDNS, Postfix and Pure-FTPd. CyberPanel Lite installation installs CyberPanel only. We select 1 for full CyberPanel installation.

The next step asks you about Remote MySQL Server. CyberPanel needs a MySQL server in order to work properly, so we will install our CyberPanel Database locally on the same server CyberPanel is being installed on.

CyberPanel will request a password for admin account. The default password is 1234567. Choose an easy-to-remember password, CyberPanel does not require an extremely secure password but it would be best to choose something harder to crack than “password” or “1234”.

We will now install CyberPanel Memcached plugin, CyberPanel’s Memcached implementation is better than Litespeed’s implementation. This way CyberPanel can use native Memcached libraries for improved performance and security.

Redis serves as an in-memory data structure store and message broker. It’s free and open source. CyberPanel supports Redis as a cache backend for CyberPanel page caching and session management. Choose Y and CyberPanel will install and configure the CyberPanel Redis plugin.

Type Y to start WatchDog. This plugin helps CyberPanel detect corrupted database tables and alerts CyberPanel admins if there are any issues with the CyberPanel database

The script will take care of the rest for you after you answer every question in the installation wizard. CyberPanel installation will take some time like 15-30 minutes because it requires a lot of packages to be compiled and installed.

Please be patient. Do not close the Terminal window until Cyberpanel installation process is finished.

After you’ve completed the installation, your output should look similar to that shown below.

Configure Firewall Rules

On ubuntu 20.04 we need to open port 80 and 443 for HTTP and HTTPS. Open port 8090 for the CyberPanel Panel, open 7080 port for the WebAdmin.

Install ufw if you haven’t installed it already.

sudo apt-get install ufw -y

Before we set up firewall rules, check whether UFW is enabled or disabled by typing:

sudo ufw status

If UFW is not enabled, enable it by typing:

sudo ufw enable

After UFW is enabled, set up firewall rules by typing the following into your terminal window:

sudo ufw allow 80 sudo ufw allow 442 sudo ufw allow 8090 sudo ufw allow 7080

After setting up this rule, run the command below to make sure that you have made no syntax errors that would prevent you from being able to access the webserver via HTTP/HTTPS.

sudo ufw status verbose

You can verify the status of your CyberPanel installation by running the following command.

sudo systemctl status lscpd.service

You should see output similar to that shown below. Please note that there might be a few warnings at the end of your output, you can ignore those warnings.

As you can see the active (running) in green, the CyberPanel daemon is running.

If you see status of failed in red, it means there’s a problem with your installation. It would be best to check your error logs listed in the terminal window you used for installing CyberPanel, look for any errors or warnings.

Access the CyberPanel Web UI

Now that you have successfully installed CyberPanel, you can access CyberPanel via either of the following URLs depending on whether you are using HTTP/HTTPS

http://yourserverip:8090

Or

https://yourseverip:8090

Remember to replace yourserverip with your actual server IP address. Similarly, be sure to use the proper port number if it is different from 8090.

You will be greeted with the login screen.

Provide your admin username and password and click on Sign In button. Please be patient as this might take a few seconds to log you into the CyberPanel UI. You should see the main dashboard where it shows real-time server information.

On this dashboard, you can see load on system, memory usage of processes and services, disk utilization, current users connected through WebAdmin/User Login or Admin Panel along with what they are doing at that moment etc.

When you first login into the main dashboard, you should always install updates as soon as they are available. To do this click on the Version Management menu item which is located in the Navigation menu on your left.

That’s it! CyberPanel has been installed and configured, as well as the WatchDog/Firewall components of Ubuntu 20.04

If you already have a version of CyberPanel on your server, follow this link before proceeding with the installation: How to Upgrade CyberPanel (https://cyberpanel.net/docs/upgrading-cyberpanel/)

For more information about CyberPanel, please visit: https://cyberpanel.net

Conclusion

This guide should get you started with CyberPanel on a Ubuntu 20.04 VPS server. Within this guide, we showed you how to install and configure the Firewall Rule UFW to allow access for HTTP/HTTPS and WebAdmin.

We hope this guide was detailed enough to help you through the installation process. If you have any questions or issues during or after your installation, please let us know in the comments section below.