3 Ways to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Opera may not be as famous as Google Chrome and like other today’s browsers, but it offers fast browsing and many other useful features. You can install Opera on all major operating systems like Windows, Mac, and Linux. The main features of Opera are including browser based-VPN, built-in ad blocker, enhanced battery life, pop-up blocking, video pop out, and snapshot tool.

This article will guide you about the installation of the Opera browser on Ubuntu 20.04.

The following ways available to install the Opera browser on your Ubuntu system which is given below:

Using the graphical interface Using the official repository (command line) Using snap package manager

Now we will discuss one by one in detail in the following article section:

Method 1: Installing the Opera browser using GUI

To install the Opera browser using the graphical interface, click on the Ubuntu Software icon from the left sidebar of your desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 as follows:

In the following displaying window, you will click on the search icon and type the keyword ‘opera-beta’ in the search bar. In the search result, the Opera browser icon will be displayed on your system. Click on the displaying search result.

The following window will appear on the system. Click on the install button to begin the installation of the Opera browser on your system.

You can also download and save the Opera-stable version from its official website https://www.opera.com/download using the GUI as follows:

Method 2: Installing Opera browser using the official repository (command line)

You can install the Opera browser on your Ubuntu system by directly installing it from the Opera official repository. So, in order to install the Opera browser from its official repository, you need to manually add it’s a repository to your Ubuntu system. Perform the following steps in order to add Opera official repository and install the Opera browser on your system:

Run the command on the terminal as given below in order to add the official GPG key of the Opera repository.

$ wget -qO- https://deb.opera.com/archive.key | sudo apt-key add –

The OK status will display on the terminal it means that the GPG key has been successfully added to your Ubuntu system.

Now, using the following command you will add the official Opera repository to your Ubuntu system.

$ sudo add-apt-repository “deb [arch=i386,amd64] https://deb.opera.com/opera-stable/ stable non-free”

After successfully adding the Opera official repository, you will update the apt repository of your system by running the following command:

$ sudo apt update

The system has been updated successfully. Now, you will install Opera browser on your Ubuntu system by using the following command on the terminal:

$ sudo apt install opera-stable

The system will ask you to confirm the installation by displaying Y/N options. You will press ‘y’ and hit Enter to continue the installation of Opera on your system.

During the installation, you will see the prompt displayed on your system about package configuration. You will choose the ‘Yes’ option and further process.

After that, additional packages to be installed and configured on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.

Once the installation of the Opera browser is complete, now, it’s time to launch Opera browser on your system by typing the following command on the terminal:

$ opera

You can also directly launch it through the application search bar as follows:

Method 3: Installing Opera through snap (command line)

You can also install Opera through the snap package. This package is by default added on most of the Ubuntu systems16.04 and the above versions. But, if it is not installed on your system then using the following command you can install ‘snapd’ package on your Ubuntu system:

$ sudo apt install snapd

Now, you will update the apt repository by running the following command:

$ sudo apt update

Finally, you can install Opera browser on your system via snap by using the following command:

$ snap install opera

You can remove the opera via the snap package using the following command:

$ sudo snap remove opera

In this article, we explained the installation steps of the Opera browser on Ubuntu 20.04 by using all possible ways via the command line and GUI. You can install Opera on your Ubuntu system and set it as the default browser on your system. Explore more features of the Opera browser and enjoy the quick browsing experience with it.