How to Install XAMPP on Debian 10

XAMPP stands for cross-platform(X), Apache(A) server, MariaDB(M), PHP(P) and Perl(P). It is a collection of these four and some other programs that enable users to transform their systems into a fully functional web server easily. The main components of XAMPP serve the following purpose:

Apache: Delivers the web content to your browser

Maria-DB: Stores data for your website

PHP: Used as a scripting language for website development

Perl: Used as a Programming language for web development, network programming, system administration, etc.

XAMPP is supported on the various OS which includes Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, and Solaris. It is mostly used by the web developers for testing web pages and applications before uploading them to the real server. In this article, we will learn to install XAMPP on a Debian system. We will also discuss how to verify the installation of XAMPP through URL.

We have run the commands and procedure mentioned in this article on a Debian 10 system.

Installing XAMPP on Debian 10

In order to install and configure XAMPP on your system, follow the below procedure:

Step 1: Download the installation package

Click the below link to open Apache Friends webpage and then download the XAMPP package for Linux.

https://www.apachefriends.org/index.html

The Downloaded XAMPP package will be saved to your Downloads directory.

Step 2: Make the installation package executable

We will be using the command line Terminal for installing the XAMPP package. To launch the Terminal in Debian OS, go to the Activities tab in the top left corner of your desktop. Then in the search bar, type the keyword terminal. When the search result appears, click on the Terminal icon.

Now in the Terminal, run the following command to navigate to the ~/Downloads directory.

$ cd ~/Downloads

Now in order to install XAMPP downloaded package, we will need to make it executable. To do so, type “chmod 755” followed by the name of the XAMPP package in Terminal:

$ chmod 755 xampp-linux-x64-7.2.10-0-installer.run

If you need to verify the execute permission for the packages, use the following command in Terminal:

$ ls -l

The –rwxr in the above output indicates the user can execute the package.

Step 4: Launch the Setup Wizard

Now launch the XAMPP installation wizard by using the following syntax in Terminal:

$ sudo ./[package-name]

Replace the package-name with the XAMPP package name.

$ sudo ./xampp-linux-7.4.1-1-installer.run

After running the above command, the following installation wizard will appear which will lead you through the rest of the installation procedure. Click Next to initiate the installation process.

Next, select the XAMPP components that you want to install and click Next.

The following screen shows the installation directory “/opt/lamp “where XAMPP will be installed. Click Next to continue.

Uncheck the box Learn more about Bitnami for XAMPP and click Next.

Again, click Next.

Now the installation will be started and you will see the progress bar showing the progress of the installation process. Once the installation is finished, click the Next button.

Next, you will see the following screen showing the installation is completed.

If you do not want to run XAMPP right now, uncheck the option Launch XAMPP and lick the Finish button to close the setup wizard.

Step 6: Launch XAMPP through the Terminal

To launch the XAMPP through the Terminal, run the following command:

$ sudo /opt/lampp/lampp start

The above output shows the XAMPP is started and running. Please note that you have to start XAMPP manually every time you reboot your system.

Step 7: Verify Installation

Now to verify if the XAMPP is installed and running, open the following link in your browser:

http://localhost

If you see a similar output, it means that the XAMPP is successfully installed and running.

In order to verify the installation of phpMyAdmin, go to the following link in your browser.

http://localhost/phpmyadmin

If you see a similar output, it means that the phpMyAdmin is successfully installed and running.

Uninstall XAMPP

In case you want to uninstall and completely remove XAMPP from your system, follow the below procedure.

Navigate to the directory where the XAMPP is installed. To do so, run the following command in Terminal:

$ cd /opt/lampp

Then run the following command in order to uninstall XAMPP.

$ sudo ./uninstall

The following message will prompt on screen asking if you want to uninstall XAMPP and all of its modules. Click Yes to start the uninstall process.

Once uninstalled, you will see the following message informing the uninstallation is completed. Click OK to close the dialog box.

Now in order to remove the XAMPP files and directories too, run the following command in Terminal:

$ sudo rm –r /opt/lampp

Now the XAMPP is uninstalled and completely remove from your system.

That is all there is to it! In this article, we have learned to install and set up XAMPP on a Debian system. We have covered step by step the entire procedure for XAMPP setup that includes installation, execution, and verification. In the end, we also learned to uninstall XAMPP if we ever have to do that.