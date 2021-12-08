How to Install NetBeans IDE on Debian 11

NetBeans IDE is an open-source and free extensible Java Integrated Development Environment that enables users and programmers to quickly develop Java EE, Java desktop, and web applications. It also supports developing HTML5 applications with CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. The NetBeans IDE provides various tools for software developers which support multiple programming languages such as PHP, C/C++ and, Ruby, etc.

You will learn in this article how to install NetBeans on the Debian 11 bullseye system through the command line environment.

Prerequisites

Login with root account on Debian 11 system or you must have privileges to run the sudo command.

Installation of NetBeans IDE on Debian 11

By following the below-mentioned guidelines, you can easily install NetBeans IDE on Debian 11 system:

Step 1: Install Java JDK as required dependency

For running NetBeans IDE, you need to install Java JDK as a required package on your system. So, by using the following command install the default Java JDK version on Debian 11:

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt install default-jdk

Once the java default-jdk packages are completely installed, check the installed Java JDK version by issuing the following command:

$ java --version

Step 2: Download Apache NetBeans binaries

Download the binaries file for installing Apache Netbeans on Debian 11. These files are available for download on the Apache NetBeans official website. Alternatively, Apache NetBeans can download on Debian 11 bullseye using the ‘wget command’ through the terminal:

$ wget https://downloads.apache.org/netbeans/netbeans/12.0/netbeans-12.0-bin.zip

After downloading the above packages, decompress files using the terminal by running the unzip command:

$ unzip netbeans-12.0-bin.zip

The files can also be extracted via the desktop GUI.

Note: if the unzip utility is not already installed on your Debian 11 system then, install first the unzip utility. Otherwise, you cannot extract the file from your system.

List the file content of netbeans directory with the ‘ls’ command as follows:

$ ls netbeans

Now, move the netbeans directory including all contents into/opt by running the command that is mentioned below:

$ sudo mv netbeans/ /opt/

Step 3: Set $PATH environment variable

To set the navigation of netbeans executable binary $Path environment variable. Open the following file:

$ nano ~/.bashrc

Add the following $PATH at the end of the current displaying file:

export PATH="$PATH:/opt/netbeans/bin/"

Now, source the file by running the below-mentioned command:

$ source ~/.bashrc

Configure NetBeans Desktop launcher

Create the desktop launcher for running the NetBeans IDE application as follows:

$ sudo nano /usr/share/applications/netbeans.desktop

Enter the following lines in the above configuration file:

[Desktop Entry] Name=Netbeans IDE Comment=Netbeans IDE Type=Application Encoding=UTF-8 Exec=/opt/netbeans/bin/netbeans Icon=/opt/netbeans/nb/netbeans.png Categories=GNOME;Application;Development; Terminal=false StartupNotify=true

Save the above lines and close the file.

Access NetBeans IDE Application on Debian 11

Use the application menu to launch the NetBeans IDE on Debian 11 bullseye distribution as follows:

Once all modules are loaded on your system, the following NetBeans IDE interface shows on the desktop:

Congratulations, the installation of NetBeans IDE is completed on Debian 11 bullseye distribution. Now, you can use its features on your system.

Conclusion

The installation of NetBeans IDE 12 on Debian 11 bullseye system in this article. Alternative solutions are also available for installation. However, using the above-suggested method, you can easily install the latest NetBeans IDE on Debian 11 or Ubuntu systems. Enjoy it!