How to add a wallpaper to the Debian 10 terminal

The terminal is a powerful tool that can be used for performing various tasks including software installation, system administration, and network monitoring, etc. The terminal with its default black background and white characters is really a helpful tool when you have to do something quickly and efficiently.

But sometimes users get bored with its black and white interface. That’s why in this article, we are going to discuss how you can change the terminal’s traditional look by adding a custom wallpaper to a Terminal’s background. We will use Debian 10 for describing the procedure mentioned in this article. Let’s move towards the procedure.

First, we will have to launch the Terminal application in Debian. To do so, go to the Activities tab located on the top left corner of the desktop. Then in the search bar, type terminal. When the Terminal icon appears, click on it to launch it.

Then install the XFCE Terminal by running the following command in it:

$ sudo apt-get install xcfe4-terminal

When prompted for continuation, press y to continue.

Wait for a while until the installation is completed.

Once the installation is completed, launch the XFCE Terminal by searching it through the Application launcher.

Then go to Edit in the top menu bar and then from the drop-down menu, click on Preferences.

When the preferences window will appear, you will be presented with the General tab by default. Switch to Appearance tab by clicking on it.

Here you will find different options for setting the appearance of Terminal application. Under Background option, click on the drop-down arrow.

By doing so, you will be presented with different background options. To set wallpaper on Terminal background, click on the Background image.

It will open up a window. Browse the image file and click Open.

After selecting the image for the background, choose how you want the image to appear. Below there you will find the option Style. From here, choose from any one of the “Tiled”, “Centered”, “Scaled”, and “Stretched” options.

Once done, click on Close button.

Here is my Terminal looks after setting a wallpaper.

In this article, we have learned how to add a wallpaper to the terminal application in Debian OS. I hope I will be helpful whenever you need to add colors to your terminal background.