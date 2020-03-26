How to Change Cursor Size on Debian 10 Desktop

When we move to a new house, we set it up according to our needs. Same case when moving to a new desktop environment. Visibility and ease of use is a great concern for any user when working on a computer system. The cursor size, among many other visual features, is one such thing. We definitely want it to be in accordance with our screen size, text size, and Zoom screen settings.

We are running the procedure and commands mentioned in this tutorial on a Debian 10 Buster system.

Change Cursor Size Through the GUI

Debian allows you to change the cursor size through the Settings utility. You can access the Settings utility through the Application Launcher search or by clicking the down-arrow located at the top-right corner of your screen and then clicking the settings icon:

The Settings utility opens in the view you were on when you last exited Settings. Select the Universal Access tab from the left pane and then click Cursor Size under the Seeing column. You can choose the cursor size from an available list of five sizes.

The cursor size will immediately change to your desired setting.

Change Cursor Size Through the Command Line

Open the Debian Terminal either through the Application Launcher search as follows:

The Application Launcher can be accessed by hitting the Super/Windows key.

Enter the following command in order to get the current cursor position:

$ gsettings get org.gnome.desktop.interface cursor-size

24 is the default cursor size, in pixels for a Debian desktop. Following pixel values correspond to the sizes you see in the graphical Settings utility:

24: Default

32: Medium

48: Large

64: Larger

96: Largest

You can change the cursor size from these options through the following command:

$ gsettings set org.gnome.desktop.interface cursor-size [sizeInPixels]

The changes will take effect as soon as you enter the above-mentioned command.

Through this article, you learned to change the cursor size to whatever seems appropriate to your eyes through the GUI and the command line.