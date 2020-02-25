How to enable Picture in Picture mode in Google Chrome on Debian 10

Picture-in-Picture often abbreviated, as PiP is enabled by Google for the Chrome browser. It is a handy way that allows you to watch videos in a small floating window outside the browser window or on top of any other window. It allows you to keep an eye on the video opened in their chrome browser while interacting with other sites and applications. However, only one PIP video can be played at one time on the screen. The floating window appears on the bottom right corner of the screen. You can resize or drag the floating window to another location. This mode is available for all major platforms like Windows, Linux, macOS, and ChromeOS having Google Chrome 70.

In this article, we will explain how to enable picture-in-picture mode in Google Chrome. It should be noted that you cannot play every video in PiP mode. However, YouTube and daily motion will work in pip mode.

We will use Debian 10 OS for describing the procedure mentioned in this article. However, you can use the same method in earlier versions of Debian.

Enabling Picture in Picture mode in Google Chrome

Before getting started, make sure you are running the latest version of the Chrome browser that is Chrome 70. To verify, click on the three vertical dots at the top right corner of the Chrome browser. Then go to Help > About Google chrome.

If you have any update available, then get that update to have the Chrome latest version. Once done, relaunch chrome and now you are prepared for enabling picture-in-picture mode.

Follow the below steps to enable the picture-in-picture mode in Google Chrome.

Adding the extension

Open Google Chrome in your Debian operating system. Then navigate to Chrome web store for the Picture-in-Picture extension. You will see the Picture-in-Picture extension. Then, click on Add to Chrome button to add the extension to your chrome browser.

After following the above step, a dialog box will appear asking for permission, click on Add extension.

Once the extension is added, you will be notified that it has added to Google Chrome.

Enabling the extension

Once you have done with adding the extension, you can now test the new PIP feature. To test PiP mode, open up any video. You will notice the PiP icon at the top corner of the browser. Click on that to enable PiP mode. Alternatively, right-click on the video twice, and from the appeared options menu, select Picture in picture option

As soon as you select the option, you will notice the floating video popup to the bottom right corner of your screen.

Now you can resize the floating video and drag it to another location around the screen. Floating window initially appears small. To resize it, place the cursor on the edge of the window and stretch it to the desired size. You can also play, and pause the video from the floating window. To close the video, click on x button at the corner of its window.

Here is the view of the floating video on Desktop.

You can see a floating video while working on your OS file manager.

That is how you can enable picture-in-picture mode in a Google Chrome browser to enjoy videos while multitasking. However, it should be noted that if you shut down the main browser window, it will close the floating window too.