How to Install the Winamp alternative Qmmp on Debian 10

If you are looking for something that works in Linux as good as Winamp works in Windows, Qmmp is a great choice. Qmmp is a feature-rich audio player with support for many formats. It is written in Qt and C++ and gives you the same look and feel of Winamp so that you don’t miss the later on your Debian. In this article, we will describe two ways to install/uninstall Qmmp on your Debian:

Through the UI using Debian Software Manager

Through the Debian Command-Line, the Terminal

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Debian 10 Buster system.

Install Qmmp through Debian Software Manager

Qmmp Installation

For a person who does not want to open the Command Line much, installing software present in the official Debian repository through the UI is very simple. On the Debian desktop Activities toolbar (accessible through the Super/Windows key), click the Debian Software Manager icon.

In the following view, click on the search icon and enter qmmp in the search bar. The search results will display Qmmp as follows:

This is the package maintained by the Debian Stable Main repository.

From the Software Manager, click on the Qmmp entry to open the following view:

Click the Install button to begin the installation process. The following authentication dialog will display for you to provide your authentication details as only an authorized user can install software on Debian.

Enter your password and click the Authenticate button. After that, the installation process will begin, displaying a progress bar as follows.

Qmmp will then be installed to your system and you will get the following message after a successful installation:

Through the above dialog, you can choose to directly launch Qmmp and even Remove it immediately for whatever reason.

Remove Qmmp

If you want to remove Qmmp that was installed using the above method, you can remove it from your system as follows:

Open the Debian Software Manager and search for Qmmp. You will see the “Installed” status in the search entry. Click this entry and then click Remove from the next view.

Then, the system will prompt you with an Authentication dialog. The software will be removed when you provide the password for sudo user and click Authenticate on the dialog.

Install Qmmp Using the Command Line

First, please open the Terminal either through the Application Launcher Search bar as follows:

The next step is to update your system’s repository index through the following command:

$ sudo apt-get update

This helps you in installing the latest available version of a software from the Internet.

Please note that only an authorized user can add, remove and configure software on Debian.

Next, run the following command to install qmmp:

$ sudo apt-get install qmmp

The system might prompt you with a y/n option to continue the installation. Please enter Y if you want to continue with the installation. The process might take some time, depending on your Internet speed, after which Qmmp will be installed on your system.

The following command will let you check the version number of your installed package and also ensure that the software is indeed installed on your system.

$ qmmp --version

Remove Qmmp

You can use the following command in your Terminal in order to uninstall Qmmp from your system:

$ sudo apt-get remove qmmp

Enter y on the y/n prompt and the software will be completely removed from your system.

Launch Qmmp

You can access Qmmp from the Debian application launcher bar as follows, or directly access it from the applications listing:

Alternatively, you can use the following command in your Terminal to launch Qmmp through the command line.

$ qmmp

And here you are, with a music player that is as good as the Winamp you use in MS Windows.

So, this was not one but two ways to install Qmmp on your Debian. Enjoy the music!