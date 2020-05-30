In this tutorial, we will learn how to enable SSH login notifications in CentOS 8.

Is your Linux Server used by multiple users and you want to know when a user is logging in by SSH? If yes, then you can enable SSH notifications in Bash profile to get notified. We will add a small script that will send you an email when somebody logs into the server.

Configuring SSH login notification

To configure SSH login notification open up the terminal and open the file ~/.bash_profile.

Add the following lines at the end of the file:

IP="$(echo $SSH_CONNECTION | cut -d " " -f 1)" HOSTNAME=$(hostname) NOW=$(date +"%e %b %Y, %a %r") echo 'Someone from '$IP' logged into '$HOSTNAME' on '$NOW'.' | mail -s 'SSH Login Notification' <YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS>

Replace “your_email_address” with the email in which you want to receive an email. Save the file and quit.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we learned how to enable notification in CentOS 8, when a user is accessing your Centos 8 Server over the SSH. It will send an email when the user accesses the system (Date and Time), and the IP address of the System from where the user accesses the system.