How to connect from CentOS 8 to Windows 10 Desktop via RDP

RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) is a Microsoft protocol designed to manage systems remotely. Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Azure, and Hyper-V platforms by default using RDP. It works on port 3389. In this tutorial, we will learn how to set up a remote desktop client on CentOS 8 and how to access the machine remotely. So let’s get started.

RDP client installation on CentOS

There are multiple remote desktop packages available in CentOS8, like Remmina, Vinagre or RDesktop. Here, I am using Vinagre here in this tutorial.

To install Vinagre in CentOS8, open up the terminal and type the following command.

# sudo dnf install –y vinagre

To confirm the package is installed, use the following command:

# rpm –q vinagre

As you can see the package is installed and ready for use.

Connect to Windows Machine

To connect with the Windows remote machine, make sure the remote desktop service should be enabled and firewall rule added. To enable remote desktop on Windows machine follow the following steps:

Go to This PC properties.

On Left side of the menu bar, click on Remote settings:

On the top menu bar, navigate to Remote and click on Allow remote connections to this computer and click on checkbox as well appear at the bottom, click on apply and Ok.

Add firewall rule in a windows machine to allow them to connect remotely use the following steps.

Go to the Windows defender firewall.

Click on Advanced Settings appears at the left side, after that click on Inbound Rules.

In Inbound Rules, find out Remote Desktop, make it enable, and set an action to allow.

Now go back to your CentOS 8 machine and open up the remote desktop, navigate to show applications and type the remote desktop in the search bar, and press enter.

Once the remote desktop viewer application opened, clicks on Connects.

To Connects with the RDP follow the following steps:

Select RDP from the drop-down menu of Protocol.

Enter the Host IP address through which you want to connect.

Type the username and click on Connect.

Enter the Credentials/password and click on authenticate:

Once you successfully authenticated, you will get access to your remote machine.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we learned how to install a remote desktop client and connect to the windows remote machine, we also saw how to enable remote desktop service in Windows machine and add a firewall rule to allow remote desktop service.