How to install VLC Media Player 3 on CentOS 8

VLC is one of the most popular media players, also known as VideoLAN client. It was developed by the VideoLAN project, which is a non-profit company. It is an open source, free and cross-platform framework that lets you play multimedia files, for example, audio CD, VCD, DVD, CD and other supported media protocols. VLC is a portable media player software available on all operating systems such as Linux, Windows, Solaris, Android, OS X, Mac and other operating systems that support VLC player.

A new version of VLC media player 3 has been released with some new advanced features and improvements. If we talk about CentOS 8 Linux system, this media player is not available by default. We will install VLC by using third-party packages. In this article, we will learn how to install VLC on CentOS 8 Linux.

Features of VLC player

There are the following important features of VLC player:

Using VLC you can compress video and audio files.

It is used as an input device to capture the screen of computer system.

You can listen to a podcast without using any other software tool.

You can listen to online radio by using it.

In VLC you can add audio, video effects, and crop, rotate video.

You can add subtitles on the VLC video screen.

It supports Chromecast devices.

You can customize the VLC toolbar according to your needs.

You can take a frame from the whole video from where you want and then make the wallpaper on your desktop.

Pre-requisites

To install VLC player on your CentOS 8 system. You will enable and install EPEL and RPM Fusion repositories. You would make sure that you are login as admin user means you can run all system or sudo commands on it.

There are the following commands are used to install the VLC player on CentOS 8. You need to install yum repositories named EPEL and RPM fusion repository for the installation of a VLC media player.

Enable epel repository

RPM fusion depends on the EPEL enable repository. This repository was not enabled by default on CentOS 8 Linux system. So, you will enable the EPEL repository by executing the following command.

Syntax

$sudo yum install epel-release

EPEL repository has been enabled on your system now you will install other packages using yum repository.

Install rpm fusion repository

Install the RPM Fusion repository on your system by using the following command.

Syntax

$sudo yum install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/el/rpmfusion-free-release-7.noarch.rpm

RPM fusion repository has been enabled on your system now. Now you can install VLC on your system.

Check the available package version of VLC on Centos 8

After, installation of all yum repositories on your system that were necessary for a VLC media player, you will check the availability of VLC on CentOS by using the following command.

Syntax

$yum info vlc

Install VLC player

You have checked the information VLC is available. Now, you will install the VLC media player on your system to run the following command.

Syntax

$yum install vlc

Launch VLC media player

After, successfully complete the installation you will launch a VLC player on the system by executing the following command.

Syntax

$vlc

Note: when you would launch a VLC player, you will be login as a normal user, not run as the root user.

Upgrade VLC player

You can upgrade the VLC media player to use the latest version of VLC by using the following command.

Syntax

$yum update vlc

Conclusion

In this article, we have explored how to install various yum repositories on CentOS 8. We explore that, after installation of all repositories, how you can install and VLC media player on your CentOS 8 system by using the terminal commands. In the end, you must ensure that all packages that were necessary for VLC installation have been integrated successfully on your system. I hope this tutorial designed according to your needs and would be helpful for you in the future for VLC installation on CentOS 8.