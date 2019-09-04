How to install and run Opera Browser via Snap on Ubuntu

Although Opera is not the most used and famous browser, it is still robust and compatible across many devices. Recently Opera has been added to the snap store, and now you can install it on any Linux distributions using snap package. Snaps are software packages that auto-update themselves and are safer to run, and now the addition of Opera to the snap store has enabled the Linux users to benefit from the ease of installation, auto-update and security features that snap offers. Many Linux distributions support opera snaps including Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, Linux Mint, OpenSUSE and many more.

Some of the features of Opera browser are as follows:

Battery saver

Data sync

Free and unlimited VPN

Built-in Adblocker

Bandwidth saver using opera turbo

compatibility with Chrome extensions

In this article, we will learn how to launch Opera as a snap in Ubuntu. On Ubuntu 18.04 and 19.04 TS, snap comes preinstalled. However, if you are using an older version of Ubuntu or if you had accidentally removed snap, then you will first need to install it.

We will use Ubuntu 18.04 LTS for describing the procedure mentioned in this article. Now let’s get started with the procedure.

Installing Snap

To install snap, launch the Terminal by pressing Ctrl+Alt+T and then run the following command in it:

$ sudo apt install snapd

When prompted for the password, enter sudo password.

Wait for a while until the installation is completed.

Installing Opera browser via Snap

Now we will install opera browser by running the following command in Terminal:

$ snap install opera

When the installation finishes, you will see the following screen. From the results, you can also see the version of Opera installed.

To launch the newly installed Opera browser, type opera in the Terminal and press enter. Alternatively, you can also launch the Opera browser from the start menu.

So that was the brief overview of how to launch the Opera browser as a snap for Ubuntu users. Now you can enjoy the secured and an always up to date opera browser.