How to install Sublime Text 3 Code Editor on Ubuntu

Sublime Text is a powerful text editor that is mostly used for web and software development. It can be installed and used on multiple platforms ie Windows, Linux, and MAC. Sublime text has a lot of functionalities and it supports many programming and markup languages. You can enhance its functionalities by installing new plug-ins. It is the most preferred editor for many programmers. It is free to download and install on any system. Upon the first installation. You can use its unlicensed free version but with limited functionalities. Although, It has an unlimited evaluation period.

In this article, we will show you how to install the latest version of Sublime Text (Sublime Text 3) on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. You can use the same procedure for installing earlier versions too.

Sublime Text Editor Features:

Some of the useful features of Sublime Text 3 are:

Goto Anything: When you have a large bunch of files, you can use Ctrl + R shortcut that will list them and make them easier to find.

Multiple Selections: Multiple selection features enable you to make extensive changes to the text efficiently

Split Editing: With split editing, you can edit files side by side and get the most out of the widescreen.

Cross Platform: You can use sublime text on multiple platforms i.e. Windows, Linux, and Mac. You will one require one license to use sublime text, it does not depend on which OS you use.

Customize Anything: You can customize it simply the way you need. It gives you the flexibility of configuring it to meet your preferences.

Keyboard shortcuts: You can use a range of handy shortcuts for various functionalities to save time. In addition, you can change the default keyboard shortcuts according to your own preferences.

Installing Sublime Text 3 Editor

Follow the below steps to install Sublime Text 3:

Step 1: Installation of the repository key

First, you will need to install GPG key on your system. For that launch the Terminal by using Ctrl+Alt+T key shortcut and un the following command in Terminal:

$ wget -qO - https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-pub.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

Step 2: Add Sublime program repository

Then you will need to add the Sublime Text repository to your package manager.

I am using here sublime text stable repository. After that run the following command in Terminal:

$ echo "deb https://download.sublimetext.com/ apt/stable/" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sublime-text.list

If you want to add Dev repository instead of stable repository, run the following command:

$ echo "deb https://download.sublimetext.com/ apt/dev/" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sublime-text.list

Step 3: Update your software resources

Now, you will need to update your package manager with the new sublime repositories. Run the following command to update apt repositories:

$ sudo apt update

Step 4: Install Sublime Text 3

Now run the following command to install sublime text. It will automatically install the latest version that is sublime text 3.

$ sudo apt install sublime-text

Step 5: Launch Sublime Text 3

Now verify the installation by launching the application from Ubuntu’s Dash menu. Press Windows key, then type sublime text. From the results, click on Sublime Text to launch it.

That is how you can install Sublime Text 3 on your Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Now you can use it for advanced editing. However make note that, to use full functional Sublime text, you will need to buy its license.