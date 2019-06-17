How to Install Qmmp Media Player, a Winamp alternative, on Ubuntu

If you are looking for something that works in Linux as good as Winamp works in Windows, Qmmp is a great choice. Qmmp is a feature-rich audio player with support for many file formats. It is written in Qt and C++ and gives you the same look and feel of Winamp so that you don’t miss the later on Ubuntu. In this article, we will describe two ways for you to install/uninstall Qmmp on Ubuntu. You can make a choice based on the source you want to install Qmmp from and also if you want to use the UI or the command line.

Through the UI using Ubuntu Software Manager

Through the Ubuntu Command Line, the Terminal (for latest version)

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system.

Install Qmmp through Ubuntu Software Manager

QMMP Installation

For a person who does not want to open the Command Line much, installing software present in the Ubuntu repository through the UI is very simple. On your Ubuntu desktop Activities toolbar, click the Ubuntu Software icon.

In the following view, click on the search icon and enter qmmp in the search bar. The search results will display qmmp as follows:

This is the package maintained by Ubuntu Bionic Universe repository. However, this might not be the latest version of Qmmp, which at the time of writing this article is Qmmp 1.3.2. If you want to install the latest version of this software, please view the last section of this article.

From the Software Manager, click on the Qmmp entry to open the following view:

Click the Install button to begin the installation process. The following authentication dialog will display for you to provide your authentication details as only an authorized user can install software on Ubuntu.

Enter your password and click the Authenticate button. After that, the installation process will begin, displaying a progress bar as follows.

Qmmp will then be installed to your system and you will get the following message after a successful installation:

Through the above dialog, you can choose to directly launch Qmmp and even Remove it immediately for whatever reason.

Remove Qmmp

If you want to remove Qmmp that was installed using the above method, you can remove it from your system as follows:

Open the Ubuntu Software Manager and search for Qmmp. You will see the “Installed” status in the search entry. Click this entry and then click Remove from the next view.

Then, the system will prompt you with an Authentication dialog. The software will be removed when you provide the password for sudo user and click Authenticate on the dialog.

Install Qmmp from PPA Using the Command Line

The forkotov02 PPA repository maintained by Ilya Kotov includes the latest version of Qmmp. Follow these steps in order to install Qmmp through this PPA repository:

Install on the Command Line

First, please open the Terminal either through the Application Launcher Search or the Ctrl+Alt +T shortcut.

Now, enter the following command to add the forkotov02 PPA repository to your Ubuntu:

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:forkotov02/ppa

Please note that only an authorized user can add, remove and configure software on Ubuntu. Enter the password for sudo, after which the PPA repository will be added to your system.

Tip: Instead of typing the command, you can copy it from here and paste in the Terminal by using the Ctrl+Shift+V, or by using the Paste option from the right-click menu.

The next step is to update your system’s repository index through the following command:

$ sudo apt-get update

This helps you in installing the latest available version of a software from the Internet.

Now that you are done with adding the PPA, use the following command as sudo in order to install Qmmp and its plugins to your system:

$ sudo apt-get install qmmp qmmp-plugin-pack

The system might prompt you with a y/n option to continue the installation. Please enter Y if you want to continue with the installation. The process might take some time, depending on your Internet speed, after which Qmmp will be installed on your system.

The following command will let you check the version number of your installed package and also ensure that the software is indeed installed on your system.

$ qmmp --version

You can see that now my system has QMMP version 1.3.2, which is the latest available version of the software. I could only install version 1.1.10 through the official Ubuntu repository.

Remove Qmmp

You can use the following command in your Terminal in order to uninstall Qmmp and its plugins from your system:

$ sudo apt-get remove qmmp qmmp-plugin-pack

Enter y on the y/n prompt and the software will be completely removed from your system.

If you also want to remove the PPA through which you installed Qmmp, run the following commands as sudo:

$ sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/forkotov02-ubuntu-ppa-bionic.list

$ sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/forkotov02-ubuntu-ppa-bionic.list.save

Launch Qmmp

You can access Qmmp from the Ubuntu application launcher bar as follows, or directly access it from the applications listing:

Alternatively, you can use the following command in your Terminal to launch Qmmp through the command line. And here you are, with a music player that is as good as the Winamp you use in MS Windows.

So, this was not one but two ways to install Qmmp on your Ubuntu. Enjoy the music!