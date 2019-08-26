How to use Twitter Lite App on Ubuntu

Most of the people around the globe want to engage with the rest of the world whether living in main cities with fast 3G, 4G connections or living in area with very slow internet connectivity. Twitter is one of the ways to engage and to stay on top of what is happening in the world including the latest news, world events, trending stories, music, politics and much more. You can even use Twitter to market your business.

People living in some regions face issues with using Twitter because of costly or slow internet connection. But that is no more an issue now because Twitter has launched its new version of its app that is known as Twitter Lite that allows you to stay up to date without letting the app auto-download every image, gif, and video. Launching of this new app has persuaded more people in other countries to use its Lite version.

It is a Lite version but is designed in such a way that it looks and feels like the full version Twitter app. Similar to Facebook Lite, Messanger Lite, and Skype Lite, Twitter Lite is a data saver application that offers Twitter’s core functionalities while using less space and data on your device by allows you to manually load things like images, videos, etc. Twitter Lite is a progressive web app that is designed actually for mobile users but can work on any device using web browsers. Today in this article, we will see how we can install and use Twitter on Ubuntu desktop.

Some features of Twitter Lite are as follows:

Have Twitter core features

Loads faster

Data saver capacity- manually download images or videos

Takes less space on the device (around 3MB)

Can use on slower internet connections

Supports push notifications

Offline use in some browsers

Reduce data consumption up to 70 percent

We will use Ubuntu 18.04 LTS for describing the procedure mentioned in this article. It is really easy to install the Twitter Lite on Ubuntu, so let’s get started with it.

Step 1: Launch Chrome browser in your Ubuntu desktop. Then I the address bar, type the following address:

Click on the three vertical dots on the right corner of the browser window to open the main menu. Then find the Install Twitter option, and click on it to install it.

Step 2: A dialog box will pop-up, click on the Install button to install the app.

It will instantly install the app and will add a shortcut in the Dash menu..

Step 3: You can launch the newly installed Twitter Lite app from the Ubuntu Dash menu. Press Windows key on your keyboard, here you will notice the Twitter icon. Click on it to open the Twitter Lite app.

Here is the overview of Twitter Lite app. You can see that it is very similar to normal Twitter application.

If you no longer want to use the Twitter Lite app, you can uninstall it. Click on the three vertical dots at the top right of the app. Then click on Uninstall Twitter option to uninstall the app.

That is how simple and easy it is to install the Twitter Lite application on Ubuntu to get a more robust experience with its instant loading and lower data consumption features. Now you can enjoy the app even on low-speed internet connections.