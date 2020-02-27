How to Install Arduino IDE on Debian 10

The Arduino software or IDE (Integrated Development Environment) is open-source software that is used to interact with the Arduino controller board. Using it, we can connect and communicate with the Arduino hardware. It contains a text editor that is used for writing, compiling and uploading code in Arduino hardware. You can install and run Arduino IDE on all major OS like Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

In this article, we will show you 2 methods on how you can install Arduino IDE software on your Linux operating system. We will use Debian10 for describing the procedure mentioned in this article.

Method #1: Install the latest version of Arduino IDE

Arduino IDE is available for download from its official website and can be installed using the installation script provided within the setup. Follow the below steps to do so:

Step 1: Download the Arduino Software (IDE)

To install the latest version of Arduino software, simply go to the download page of the Arduino official website. Then download the setup corresponding to the version of your system.

Step 2: Extract the package

Now navigate to your Downloads directory and decompress the downloaded archive as follows:

$ cd Downloads/ $ tar –xf arduino-1.8.10-linux64.tar.xz

Then navigate to the extracted folder using the cd command:

$ cd Arduino-1.8.10/

Finally run the installation script using the following command:

$ ./install.sh

Method 2: Install Arduino IDE from Debian package archive

Arduino IDE is also available in the package repository of Debian 10 OS. So, in this method we will see how you can install it using the APT package manager.

Step 1: Update package database

In this step, we will update the package database. Open the Terminal in your Debian OS by going in to the Activities tab in the top left corner of your desktop. Then in the search bar, type terminal. When the Terminal icon appears, click on it to launch it. then run the following command in it:

$ sudo apt update

Step 2: Install Arduino IDE

Next, in this step, we will install Arduino IDE by running the following command in Terminal:

$ sudo apt install Arduino

You will be provided with Y/N option, press y to continue.

Now wait for a while until the installation of Arduino IDE is completed.

Launch Arduino IDE

To launch Arduino IDE application on your system, hit the super key and in the search bar that appears, type Arduino. When the Arduino IDE icon appears, click on it to launch.

You will see the following default view of Arduino IDE.

Now we have learned how to install Arduino IDE in Debian based OS. You can use either of two methods discussed above that you find easier and convenient.