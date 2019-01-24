How to Install Mumble & Murmur Voice Chat on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Mumble is a free, open source, low-latency, and high-quality voice chat software primarily intended for use while gaming. Murmur is the server side of the Mumble client. This article explains how to install Mumble and Murmur on your Ubuntu, both through the UI and the command line.

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Installation and launching Mumble through the UI

If you are someone who avoids using the Command Line, installing software present in the Ubuntu repository through the UI is very simple. On your Ubuntu desktop Activities toolbar, click the Ubuntu Software icon.

In the following view, click on the search icon and enter Mumble in the search bar. The search results will list the Mumble entries as follows:

All these releases are from different developers. You can click on any entry to see who the developer/source is. We will prefer the one available from the Ubuntu Bionic Universe.

Click the Mumble package that suits your requirements, from the search results. The following dialog will appear:

Click the Install button to begin the installation process. The following authentication dialog will display for you to provide your authentication details as only an authorized user can install software on Ubuntu.

Enter your password and click the Authenticate button. After that, the installation process will begin, displaying a progress bar as follows.

Mumble will then be installed on your system and you will get the following message after a successful installation:

Through the above dialog, you can choose to directly launch Mumble and even Remove it immediately for whatever reason.

Launch Mumble

You can launch Mumble through the UI any time you want by entering relevant keywords in the Ubuntu Dash or access it directly from the Applications list.

When you launch Mumble for the first time, an Audio Tuning Wizard will appear.

This Wizard is pretty much self-explanatory and you will hardly need any help figuring out how to proceed. You will even be good to go if you keep the default configurations for:

Audio Tuning

Certificate Management

Server and username configuration

Remove Mumble

You can uninstall Mumble through the Ubuntu Software manager by first searching for it through the Search button and then clicking the Remove button from the following view:

A dialog will ask you if you are sure about removing the software from your system. Please enter the Remove button to uninstall Mumble. An authentication dialog will display for you to provide the authentication details for a sudo user as only an authorized user can install software on Ubuntu. Enter your password and click the Authenticate button. After that, the uninstall process will begin, removing Mumble from your system.

Installation and launching Mumble through the Command Line

Open your Ubuntu command line, the Terminal, either through the Dash or by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut. You can then install Mumble either through the official Ubuntu repository.

First, enter the following command in order to update your system’s software repository index with that of the Internet so that you can install the latest release of the software.

$ sudo apt-get update

Now enter the following apt-get command in order to install the latest Mumble version:

$ sudo apt-get install mumble

For Murmur use:

$ sudo apt-get install mumble-server

The system might prompt you with a Y/n option to confirm the beginning of the installation procedure. Enter Y and then hit Enter. The installation process will begin and might take some time depending on your Internet speed. Mumble will then will be installed on your system.

Launch

In order to launch Mumble through the command line, enter the following command:

$ mumble

This will open Mumble in the UI. When you launch Mumble for the first time, an Audio Tuning Wizard will appear.

This Wizard is pretty much self-explanatory and you will hardly need any help figuring out how to proceed. You will even be good to go if you keep the default configurations for:

Audio Tuning

Certificate Management

Server and username configuration

Uninstall Mumble and Murmur

In order to uninstall Mumble from your system, but keeping the configurations intact, enter the following command as sudo:

$ sudo apt-get remove mumble

For Murmur use:

$ sudo apt-get remove mumble-server

In case you want to remove Mumble along with the configurations you might have made, enter the following command:

$ sudo apt-get purge mumble

For Murmur use:

$ sudo apt-get purge mumble-server

The system will prompt you with a Y/n option in order to begin the uninstall procedure. Please enter Y and hit Enter to begin. Mumble will then be removed from your system.

Now you have two ways to choose from while installing Mumble on your Ubuntu. The post-installation configuration is pretty much self-explanatory. You can choose to keep the default settings and also use an automatic certificate to simplify the process.